StyleCaster
Share

Will Prada’s New ‘Double’ Tote Become This Spring’s ‘It’ Bag?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Will Prada’s New ‘Double’ Tote Become This Spring’s ‘It’ Bag?

Meghan Blalock
by

So far this year, we’ve seen a couple of contenders for what’ll be the next big It bag: Fendi announced the next version of its popular 2Jours bag about a month ago, and just this week AllSaints debuted their first-ever handbags during their Fall 2014 presentation. Now, Prada offers another potential competitor.

MORE: Would You Pay $700 for These Fendi Fur Buggies?

The Italian brand is set to its brand-new silhouette next week: the Double Bag, which (as the name implies) has two internal pockets divided by a middle pocket. The shape is something decidedly un-Prada: A super-structured satchel somewhat akin to Hermès Birkin bags, which is a nice change from the endless stream of envelope shapes we’ve been seeing thanks to the ubiquity of Céline luggage totes.

MORE: Pink Coats are Literally Everywhere This Fashion Week

Our favorite part: it comes in a variety of the fun pastel colors that are going to be really popular in spring. Another fun feature: the insides of the bags have darker versions of the colors that paint the outside. Check out a few shots of the bags (which will retail for $2,650 and $2,800 in two different sizes) below!

Prada_Double_Bag_Comp_3 Prada_Double_Bag_ASTRALE-2

Prada_Double_Bag_CAMMEO-1

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share