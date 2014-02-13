Will Prada’s New ‘Double’ Tote Become This Spring’s ‘It’ Bag?

So far this year, we’ve seen a couple of contenders for what’ll be the next big It bag: Fendi announced the next version of its popular 2Jours bag about a month ago, and just this week AllSaints debuted their first-ever handbags during their Fall 2014 presentation. Now, Prada offers another potential competitor.

The Italian brand is set to its brand-new silhouette next week: the Double Bag, which (as the name implies) has two internal pockets divided by a middle pocket. The shape is something decidedly un-Prada: A super-structured satchel somewhat akin to Hermès Birkin bags, which is a nice change from the endless stream of envelope shapes we’ve been seeing thanks to the ubiquity of Céline luggage totes.

Our favorite part: it comes in a variety of the fun pastel colors that are going to be really popular in spring. Another fun feature: the insides of the bags have darker versions of the colors that paint the outside. Check out a few shots of the bags (which will retail for $2,650 and $2,800 in two different sizes) below!