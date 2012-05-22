PRADA Checks In For A Therapy Session At Cannes

As you may have heard on the blogosphere and your fave celeb TV shows, the Cannes Film Festival has hit the southern coastline of France, bringing along the glitz and glamour (read: a crap load of celebs in beautiful designer duds) as it does every year.

Many new feature films are being debuted out there this week, as well as even a few short films, including some of the fashion film variety. Par example, Italian fashion powerhouse PRADA just debuted their latest fashion flick last night, directed by Roman Polanski and starring A-listers like Helena Bonham Carter and Sir Ben Kingsley.

In the short, we see Helena play a rich lady (dressed to the 10s) who strolls into a therapist’s office, with the therapist played by Sir Kingsley. As Helena lies down in the patient’s seat and runs off about some weird dream her character has, Mr. Ghandi gets quickly and eagerly distracted by his patient’s luxe fur coat.

Then in no time, we see Benji cuddle and hug the jazz out of that fur-iece coat, working it out hard just like any other well-dressed gal. Thus, proving the film’s final tagline–”PRADA suits everyone.”

Catch the campy film down below, and let us know your thoughts on it by leaving a few words underneath: