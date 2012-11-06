Prabal Gurung Dishes on His Upcoming Target Collection, Favorite Collabs

When Target announced that its next collaboration would be with rising star Prabal Gurung, we’ll admit that we were more than a little excited. Between Gurung’s penchant for youthful, flirty dresses, and his inventive, colorful prints, there’s a lot of potential for a lower-price line. What’s more, the designer has been honing his skills (and signature pieces) through another lower-price line, ICB.

At a preview yesterday, we got a sneak peek of the Target collection—set to hit stores on February 10—and we think it’s safe to say that Gurung fans won’t be disappointed. Between the printed button-downs, brightly toned spring dresses, and just the right dash of sheer details, fans of the designer’s runway collections will find plenty to swoon over, though the designer himself was quick to point out that he wasn’t just looking to create a lower-price rendition of his main collection.

Here, the designer weighs in on which past collaborations he’s liked best, and how he thinks his signature aesthetic translates into his Target collection.

StyleCaster News: We’ve heard this took about a year for everything to come together. Is that about right?

Prabal Gurung: Yeah, this took almost a year, and then the Neiman Marcus thing that happened—with the 50th anniversary of CFDA—and I started working with them, and there were talks going on, but that’s when I really got to work with them.

Well, it looks good! When you were putting it together, how did you decide how to differentiate this from your other lines?

I didn’t want it to be too completely different—I wanted to use Target and the platform and the audience that they have to give a general sense of my aesthetic, what the brand stands for. Right now, if 100 people know about me, then millions will know. The basic principle is this: Let’s say a girl who shops at Target can only afford to shop at Target, and she gets a sense of this and, say, she’s 13 or 14. Then, she eventually has an aspiration to do something good for her, to better her career, and eventually she makes some money and comes back [for the main collection]. It’s that kind of feeling. I want her to feel special, whoever is buying this, so she wants something even more from my own collection.

You’ve had your own collection for several years, but you’re still a relatively young designer in the process of honing your own brand.

It’s been three and a half years since I started. As a young brand, what you want to let people know is that you’re still in the process of discovering and redefining, and for me, I’m pretty clear about what I want to be, and this (the collection) is an idea, a sense of what it should be eventually. The bottom line is I just want the girls to look beautiful. It’s not about being too trendy. For me it’s more about colorful prints and graphics.

What do you feel are some of your signatures now?

The sheer ruffles, and there’s always some sort of graphic detail. We always have that. There’s the colors and prints but we always anchor it with some kind of black. And then the red dress, which I love a perfect red dress. All those elements are there.

Have there been any other collaborations that you thought did really well?

The collaborations that I have liked have always been really true to their original aesthetic. I still remember the Proenza one. I thought that was very true to their own collection. Even the Marigiela one, the recent one, it’s very Margiela … The customers are so savvy. Just because it’s a lesser price, or it’s mass market, you can’t be like, oh I’m going to make less-interesting looks because they know it. And for me, as I said, I just wanted to make sure that it looked good.

Which of the pieces do you think are going to sell out the fastest? (Ed Note: We’re betting the printed blouses are the first to go.)

Yeah, I mean there are so many selections that are amazing. There are so many things out there. I don’t know. I mean, I hope everything!