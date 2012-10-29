Prabal Gurung Taps Olivia Thirlby For New Target Ad Campaign

While we fled for shelter in anticipation of Hurricane Sandy over the weekend, Prabal Gurung braved the frenzied grocery shoppers to begin shooting his first ad campaign for his anticipated collaboration for Target. Having previously shared that he was inspired by love for the collection, we’ve been wondering what type of romantic theme he’d devise for the campaign.

Well, thanks to Fashionista, we finally got a peek of what’s rumored to be the first glimpses of the new ad with”The Wackness” actress Olivia Thirlby and up-and-coming actor Chris Conroy, who were spotted in the West Village over the weekend with the designer. Only a few more months until the collection launches on February 10!