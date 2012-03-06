Prabal Gurung Talks Gaga As Our Ever-Growing Crush Continues

There’s a lot to be said about our borderline obsession with Prabal Gurung. Being one of the leading young bloods of New York fashion, it’s not only exciting to see his career achieve soaring success but to be actually stoked for such a sweet and humble person.

We loved this brief glimpse into a day in his thrilling life and much deserved notoriety in this recap of his feelings upon finding Lady Gaga rocked one of his killer coats off the runway and straight onto her back. “I had some sort of high-school girl moment. I was like, ‘ahhhhhhh!'” the adorable designer confessed.

First of all, could he be cuter? Second of all, we love how honest he is and isn’t sporting one of those too-cool-for-school attitudes that is ever present in the industry. Geez, our crush on him just gets bigger and bigger.