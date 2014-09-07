Prabal Gurung Launches Shoes for Spring 2015

Over the past few years, rising star Prabal Gurung has become a name to watch both on the red carpet and in the industry, expanding his empire to include a stint at ICB, as well as a beauty collection with MAC (set to launch this holiday season). Now, Gurung is taking the next big step in his business by expanding his fashion label into shoes.
On the runway at Gurung’s Spring 2015 show, the designer debuted a complete range of shoes—from flats to heels to boots—that feature a signature glossy black sole and a mix of materials.
The collection itself was an evolution of Gurung’s Fall collection, which centered on his native country of Nepal. (As he told Style.com: “I wanted to continue the journey.”) While the clothes themselves seemed a bit less focused than the fall iteration—crisp separates gave way to over-the-top ruffled dresses gave way to graphic knits—the line features some show-stoppers that will likely make their way onto a red carpet before the next spate of shows.