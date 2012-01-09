Prabal Gurung Pre-Fall Through Kaleidoscope Eyes

If you didn’t already know — we love Prabal Gurung. No seriously, we’re absolutely head-over-heels in love with this extremely talented man. Now that Style.com has released an exclusive video of his pre-fall collection, we’re clearly all over it. We’re seriously at a loss for words over the whole collection.

Prabal spoke about his prints saying, “With this collection, I developed a particular print that I had taken a picture of. I had this print maker in London that I was working with and it looks like a kaleidoscope.” Custom print? It’s a wrap.

From the leather skirts to the printed suiting, we’re eating it all up. We’re calling it “Prabal world domination.” We’re so excited to see this collection on the ladies come fashion week.

Watch the video below, it’s awe-inspiring. Bravo, P!