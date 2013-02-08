Prabal Gurung, Mia Moretti and More On How To Survive Fashion Week



New York Fashion Week is officially underway—and if that isn’t enough reason to stress us out, we’re all bracing ourselves for what’s supposedly going to be an outrageous snow storm. While we’re hoping that the blizzard isn’t anywhere nearly as horrible as everyone’s claiming it will be, we’re all still expecting the worse—and preparing accordingly.

With that in mind, we asked a few of our favorite influencers to give us tips on how to stay sane during a relatively crazy week.

Mia Moretti, DJ: “Just keep eating—and keep drinking!”

Prabal Gurung, Designer: “Don’t go out,” designer Prabal Gurung shared. “Eat well, sleep, exercise, surround yourself with people that you love, because you’ll be surrounded by a lot of crazies.”

Mickey Boardman, PAPER Magazine’s Editorial Director: “You just gotta love it. You have to go balls to the wall and just do it. You can’t really pussyfoot around. You either can handle it or you can’t, and I can handle it!”

Lynn Yaeger, Fashion Writer: “Don’t start to think that things that aren’t important in life are important. It’s not important where your seat is, it’s not important that you didn’t get invited to the dinner. It’s not important! Try to keep it in perspective, because otherwise you’ll be like me in my very first season years ago where I cried everyday. This season, I’m most looking forward to the snowstorm!”

Lubov Azria, Chief Creative Officer of BCBGMAXAZRIAGROUP: “You need to drink lots and lots of water! You have to stay hydrated.”

