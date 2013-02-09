Prabal Gurung For Target Launches Tomorrow! Check Out Every Item Here Before You Buy

Target is no rookie when it comes to designer collaborations, clearly evidenced by the fact that each partnership is seemingly more exciting than the next. Since the mega-retailer announced it would be teaming up with high-fashion darling Prabal Gurung back in October, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the launch of the collection, and were pleased to report that’s it officially lands in Target stores and online tomorrow!

From the looks of it, we can positively say that the designer’s signature touches—namely his playful, bold use of prints and color—haven’t been lost despite the big drop in price from his main line. The wallet-friendly clothing ranges from $19.99 to $199.99, while shoes and accessories hover between $12.99 to $39.99.

What’s especially cool about this collection is its love story theme, with Gurung’s graphic prints named after the stages of a relationship (Floral Crush, First Date, Meet The Parents), and ultra-romantic detailing like lace to crystals.

We’ve rounded up all the lookbook images—along with prices—so click through and let us know which items you’re planning to scoop up!