Prabal Gurung For Target Launches Tomorrow! Check Out Every Item Here Before You Buy

Target is no rookie when it comes to designer collaborations, clearly evidenced by the fact that each partnership is seemingly more exciting than the next. Since the mega-retailer announced it would be teaming up with high-fashion darling Prabal Gurung back in October, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the launch of the collection, and were pleased to report that’s it officially lands in Target stores and online tomorrow!
From the looks of it, we can positively say that the designer’s signature touches—namely his playful, bold use of prints and color—haven’t been lost despite the big drop in price from his main line. The wallet-friendly clothing ranges from $19.99 to $199.99, while shoes and accessories hover between $12.99 to $39.99.
What’s especially cool about this collection is its love story theme, with Gurung’s graphic prints named after the stages of a relationship (Floral Crush, First Date, Meet The Parents), and ultra-romantic detailing like lace to crystals.
We’ve rounded up all the lookbook images—along with prices—so click through and let us know which items you’re planning to scoop up!
Sleeveless Blouse, $26.99; Pleated Skirt, $29.99; Lace Clutch, $34.99; Floral Earrings, $14.99; Bangles, $16.99 each; Wedge Sandals, $29.99
Short-Sleeve Dress, $39.99; Clutch, $34.99; Floral Necklace, $39.99; Crystal Teardrop Pendant Necklace, $19.99; Wedge Sandals, $29.99
Sweatshirt, $29.99; Pencil Skirt, $29.99; Tote, $39.99; Bangles, $16.99 each; Wedge Sandals, $29.99
Dress, $34.99; Clutch, $34.99; Floral Earrings, $14.99; Crystal Teardrop Pendant Necklace, $19.99; Crystal Teardrop Necklace, $39.99; Flat Sandals, $29.99
Leather Jacket, $199.99; Sleeeveless Tee, $26.99; Pleated Skirt, $29.99; Flat Sandals, $29.99
Shirtdress, $39.99; Lace Clutch, $34.99; Wedge Sandals, $29.99
Lace Front Blouse, $34.99; Shorts, $26.99; Crystal Teardrop Earrings, $16.99; Lace-Up Pumps, $39.99
Ruffle Dress, $39.99; Lace Clutch, $34.99; Lace-Up Pumps, $34.99
Blazer, $49.99; Long-Sleeve Tee, $19.99; Shorts, $26.99; Crystal Teardrop Pendant Necklace, $19.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Dress with Full Skirt, $49.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Peplum Top, $29.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Short-Sleeve Dress, $39.99; Clutch, $34.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Cardigan, $32.99; Sweater, $29.99; Tank Top, $19.99; Clutch, $34.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Sleeveless Dress, $44.99; Lace Clutch, $34.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Ruffle Blouse, $34.99; Crystal Stone Tassel Earrings, $16.99; Crystal Teardrop Pendant Necklace, $19.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Ruffle Dress, $39.99; Lace Clutch, $34.99; Bangle, $16.99; Crystal Stone Cutout Bangle, $24.99 each; Crystal Stone Ring, $14.99; Lace-Up Pumps, $39.99
Cardigan, $32.99; Lace-Front Blouse, $34.99; Crystal Teardrop Pendant Necklace, $19.99; Crystal Teardrop Necklace, $39.99; Crystal Stone Necklace, $19.99; Crystal Stone Tassel Necklace, $24.99; Crystal Double Stone Necklace; $24.99; Lace-Up Pumps, $39.99
Dress with Full Skirt, $49.99; Crystal Stone Cutout Bangle, $24.99; Crystal Stone Tassel Earrings, $16.99; Lace-Up Pumps, $39.99
Sleeveless Dress, $44.99; Crystal Stone Tassel Earrings, $16.99; Crystal Stone Cutout Bangles, $24.99 each; Lace-Up Pumps, $39.99
Lace Blouse, $29.99; Skirt, $29.99; Crystal Teardrop Earrings, $16.99; Bangle, $16.99; Lace Crystal Stone Bangle, $29.99; Crystal Stone Cutout Bangle, $24.99; Lace-Up Pumps, $39.99
Pintuck Dress, $49.99; Lace Clutch, $34.99; Floral Earrings, $14.99; Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99
Wedge Sandals, $29.99 each
Pointy-Toe Flats, $29.99 each
Lace-Up Pumps, $39.99 each
Flat Sandals, $29.99 each
Ankle-Strap Pumps, $39.99 each
Ankle Strap Pumps, $39.99 each
Crystal Teardrop Pendant Necklace, $19.99
Crystal Double Stone Necklace, $24.99; Crystal Stone Tassel Earrings, $16.99
Crystal Stone Ring, $14.99; Crystal Stone Tassel Earrings, $16.99
Crystal Stone Earrings, $12.99; Crystal Stone Tassel Necklace, $24.99
Crystal Stone Cutout Bangles, $24.99 each
Large Crystal Stone Bangle, $29.99
Crystal Stone Necklace, $19.99; Crystal Stone Earrings, $12.99