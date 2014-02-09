Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2014 Collection Is a Beautiful Ode to Nepal

Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2014 fashion show may stand out from the New York Fashion Week pack for the wrong reason—a streaker crashed the runway mere minutes into the show—but the collection itself was seriously strong, and included with the kind of bold, figure-flattering gowns we’re likely to see on the Oscars red carpet, if not sooner.

Gurung took his main cues for his fall collection from his homeland of Nepal, where he often travels—bringing his 150,000 Instagram followers along with him—to see family and gain inspiration. The collection’s palette centered on bold shades of red, and featured jackets rendered in luxurious textiles like Mongolian lamb, fox, and mink—all sure to be big hits among the street style set come late fall.

There were also a series of really unique layered cocktail outfits—from a red silk top layered over trousers to a dress that effortlessly combined a turtleneck, a suit vest, and a draped silk skirt.

Then, of course, there were the gowns—sweeping chiffon dresses with long sleeves littered with Swarovski crystals and high slits up the thigh. To be sure, these gowns are definite starlet bait. Click through the gallery above to see all the looks!