Prabal Gurung’s Etsy Home Decor Collab Is So Joyful & I Want It All

This is not a drill: The Prabal Gurung Etsy collab features some of the prettiest vases, candles, pillows and tableware that I’ve ever seen. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung took a break from creating amazing clothes (and dressing the VP of the United States) to help launch a home decor collab with Etsy sellers.

If you’ve been just waiting for the perfect pastel decor, this is your moment. We’ve all spent the past year trying to make our space better, and that’s the whole idea behind this collab. Your home should be comfy and cozy and bring you happiness. With so much of our time spent at home, your apartment might not feel like that right now, but Gurung is trying to change that.

Full of bright pastels, this home decor line inspires joy—and makes you want to throw a dinner party ASAP. The pinks, purples, blues and greens just remind me of spring and a reawakening, which describes how the world feels right now.

Gurung’s line is Etsy’s first 2021 Creator Collaboration, and he worked with sellers from around the globe to come up with an inclusive and truly special collection. The collection starts at $30 and features plenty of affordable finds. It feels cohesive—if I bought every piece in this collection, my apartment would look immaculate, and I’d have no money, but also no regrets. It’s important to note that each piece makes enough of a statement to stand alone. Basically, your friends are guaranteed to ask: Where’d you get this?

There’s even a fashion piece hidden in this collection. See if you can spot it below.

Dip-Dye Candles

Colorful, tie-dye candles? Do I need to say anything more? These candles look like a works of art and are almost too pretty to burn.

Pastel Candle Holder

Pair your brand new candles with a gorgeous porcelain candle holder. You’ll have the most colorful candles on your block.

Abstract Pot Plant

Upgrade your houseplant’s home with this pastel number. The black line details really makes this piece an eye-popping addition. If you want the large size, you can find it here.

Rose Tableware

Have the ultimate garden party with this luxe and handmade tableware set. The gilded edges are the cherry on top of the sundae for me. Each piece of the set is a little pricey, but honestly, I’m ready to shell out for an $85 mug.

Purple Vase

Is purple the new pink? This cute ceramic vase makes me want to be one of these people who always has flowers on display. Plus, it pairs perfectly with the candle holder above.

Blue Ombre Pillow

I love blue velvet pillows and ombre, so naturally this is a must-have for me. This beautiful pillow can totally change up a space. You can opt for just the cover or get both the cover and pillow.

Dried Bouquet

Dried florals for spring? Groundbreaking. This stunning bouquet, which includes oregano blooms, white strawflowers, colorful statice and bright Larkspur, will last much longer than your bodega flowers.

Tie-Dye Placemats

Forget stodgy or boring white placements, go tie-dye instead. I never thought placemats could be fun, but this collab proved me wrong. They come in blue, green and purple.

Light Green Tableware

I’ve never seen a tableware set embody spring and fresh grass. Plus, the gold adds an edginess to it. The set starts at $70, with the mug being the cheapest piece.

Flower Face Mask

Rock the Graffiti Rose Print design on your face with this embroidered linen mask. The mask has a filter pocket and a built-in nose wire. It comes in blue or pink.