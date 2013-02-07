Prabal Gurung Celebrates The Launch of His Target Collaboration with a Celeb-Filled Carnival

Comparing the fashion industry to a circus would be pretty accurate. There’s the traveling (editors, models, and buyers bop from city to city during fashion month) and then there’s the outlandish, eye-catching outfits that to some can look more like side attractions than everyday ensembles. Last night, Prabal Gurung capitalized on said comparison, hosting a full, indoor carnival to celebrate the launch of his diffusion line, Prabal Gurung for Target: A Love Story.

Complete with a carousel, clown, and the collection for eager guests to shop, attendees of the spectacle buzzed with excitement over the printed dresses, electric-toned jackets, and street style-worthy separates. Celebrities like Elizabeth Olsen, Carey Mulligan, and Rashida Jones were in full force on the red carpet to support the man of the hour. Considering that it was the first (unofficial) evening of fashion week, we can only imagine what’s in store for the rest of the week.

Check out what other celebs made cameos, eye candy of the event, and snaps of the super-cute collection!