Chic at 30,000 feet: Prabal Gurung To Design Uniforms For Japan’s All Nippon Airlines

Airlines are the new runways, apparently.

First, socialite/model Georgia May Jagger starred in a fashion show aboard a British Airways jet, then earlier this month we learned that Vivienne Westwood would create the new uniforms for Virgin Airlines. And now, another one of fashion’s biggest names is taking to the skies: Prabal Gurung.

Japan-based aviation company All Nippon Airlines announced today that the New York-based Nepalese designer would create the next round of uniforms for all its flight attendants and ground staff, according to WWD.

“I have been hugely inspired by this project, particularly incorporating my own personal passion for luxury and glamor with that created by ANA’s [crew] during the flight experience,” Gurung said of the partnership. The new uniforms will be released over the next few months, and are set to debut in both first class and economy classes during the second half of this year.

Gurung is no stranger to the designer collaboration; his colorful Target collection was wildly successful. The question now becomes: who will be next in the cycle of designers creating looks for 30,000 feet up?



Let us know below which designers you think should be next to create airline uniforms!

