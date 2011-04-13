Fashion PR Girls Defy the Industry’s Icy Norm on Twitter

On Twitter, Public Relations (PR) girls of major fashion houses are defying the icy norm of the fashion industry. Open discussions about fashion with their customers and even each other burst open constantly. In the Twitter-verse, where everything is written in stone, even cheeky off-hand remarks have become taboo. This atmosphere is creating an amazing flow of dialogue throughout the fashion community, and giving the customers and fanatics an intimate look.

Anatomy of the scene

For these girls, Twitter creates an interesting dynamic between the personal and the corporate sides of things, resulting in a Gonzo Journalism style of PR that I wrote about previously . Followers receive an intimate look into the Twitter writers’ lives and respective companies that go beyond magazine interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, and press releases. Were along for the ride in real-time and get to learn and laugh about the nuances of the fashion PR world with them.

The PR reps of DKNY, Oscar de la Renta, and Bergdorf Goodman are some of best. These girls operate a tight schedule on Twitter, full of brand announcements, personal confessions, and conversations. They are happy to let followers into their lives and have personal conversations with them through their tweets. They even disclose their aggravations about PR life. People love this for the same reason they love Kelly Cutrone: she tells it how it is.

These tweets read like text messages received from a friend. @OscarPRGirl recently tweeted that Oscar [de la Renta] likes my hair today (Very low, very loose side-ponytail) #win.” You can feel the giddiness in her writing – like she quickly snuck you a text as her boss moved his attention away for a moment.

Their twitpics allow us into the world even more so – adding a visual element to accompany their writing. @OscarPRGirl has some of the best, much of the time showing Oscar himself in action. A recently tweeted photo shows Oscar getting the last look at one of the models in his recent bridal show, just before she steps onto the runway. This gives us an intimate peek into the places and moments that the press are not allowed.

These girls are at the forefront of fashions movement to marketing and PR at the speed of thought. Fashionistas no longer have to wait for the next issue of Vogue, or even for website updates, to get the latest news. They can get it in real-time on Twitter. The information also comes in an authentic manner. The glitz and glamour of fashion editorials are nice, and thats why we love them, but consumers want to see the cracks and truth of it all. Thats why reality TV is so popular and Kim Kardashian has over 7,000,000 followers on Twitter. Not because tweets like Hi Dolls! are relevant to anything.