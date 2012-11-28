Powerball Madness: How You Could Spend the $550 Million Jackpot

Today, the Powerball jackpot in New York has risen to a staggering $550 million. Record numbers of people are heading to their local bodegas and buying tickets with high hopes of joining the .00001 percent by tonight. While there are plenty of billionaires and uber rich folk running around, this amount still manages to sound incredibly baffling. Sure, taxes are going to take a bundle out, but let’s ignore that fact for now. Below, we’ve offered up the realm of possibilities this type of money can afford you (and keep in mind this isn’t advice—we hope the winner won’t shell it out quickly like this).

$125 Million for the Most Expensive Home on the Market: The most expensive home on the market in America is Fleur de Lys, the massive Holmby Hills estate that’s more reminiscent of Versailles than a Los Angeles mansion. Obviously, an estate like this isn’t on the public market, but it’s being quietly floated for $125 million. This is the perfect little 35,046 square foot shack to add to your portfolio.

$127,000 for the Most Expensive Meal of Your Life: Located in the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle, a reservation at Per Se is one of the most coveted in the world. Yes, it may be less trendy than it was a few years ago, but having a meal here officially makes you a bona fide foodie. Take nine of your best friends and family for a ten person prix fixe that will run you about $3,000 (an individual prix fixe is $295). The food will seem like a bargain compared to the wine. Celebrate a little—you’ve earned it, and shell out $104,000 for ten bottles of 1990 Chateau Le Pin. After everyone’s individual bottles, the $20,000 tip won’t piss you off that much.

$8 million for the Most Expensive Car in the World: Sure, you can look like every other dime a dozen rich person in a Bentley or Ferrari, or you can really splurge and look a little bit cooler—and drive a whole lot faster. The Maybach Exelero fetches $8 million and it’s worth every penny (when you have so many pennies).

$175 Million for a Willem de Kooning: With all the wall space in your enormous house, why not snag one of the world’s most expensive paintings to make your faux French chateau less of an eyesore? One of our favorites is Woman III by abstract expressionist painter Willem de Kooning. It was purchased in 2006 by Greenwich hedge fund king Steve Cohen via art dealer extraordinaire Larry Gagosian for $157.9 million. Cohen is a known art collector who definitely prizes his pieces, so make him an offer he can’t refuse. Remember, you have the cash to spare, and art is one of the most sound investments you can make, so $175 million won’t be too much of a stress on your pocket.

$90 Million for a Billionaire’s Yacht: Since you have the house, the car and pretty much everything else you could ever want, you obviously need a boat. $550 million is a ton of cash, but let’s face it—you’re not a billionaire. You can’t spend it all on a damn boat. For $90 million, you can scoop up Roman Abramovich’s 370-foot yacht Le Grand Bleu.

$200,000 for a Ridiculously Expensive Handbag: With this kind of cash, you can have all the Birkins and 2.55s in the world. That’s great and all, but if you really want to show it off, scoop up the Louis Vuitton Urban Satchel bag. Three years ago it retailed for $150,000, but now you’ll have to buy it from someone who already owns it. It’s not exactly an everyday bag (in case you’ve never seen it, it’s caked in cigarette packages, water bottles and Splenda packets, which is probably what Louis Vuitton creative director Marc Jacobs’ apartment looks like), so we’re sure you can buy it for about $200,000.

$50 Million for a Private Plane: When you’re this rich, flying commercial is a complete burden. A Gulfstream G550, one of the larger models, is available for a mere $50 million. Yes, it costs quite a bit to keep up, but it will be worth it not to have to wait for twenty minutes as your Louis Vuitton duffels slide around on the carousel when you get home from the Seychelles.

Total Damage $448,327,000: See, it really isn’t that hard to spend $550 million after all. And we’ve left you enough money to maintain this lifestyle and maybe even donate a few bucks to charity.