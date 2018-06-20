11 Power Suits to Shop After Watching Beyoncé’s New Music Video

I was in the backseat of an Uber when I found out about Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s surprise new album. Before I could even process the news, my friend had already pulled up the music video for the Carters’ single “Apeshit,” and we watched in awe as the iconic couple wandered around the Louvre while singing their latest lyrics.
Though the music video is punctuated by glimpses of famous artwork—notably, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”—the thing I couldn’t take my eyes off of was Bey’s outfit. Specifically, the lavender Peter Pilotto suit she paired with a thick diamond choker and diamond shoulder duster earrings. (Jay looked just as great standing next to her in a double-breasted green Dries Van Noten suit, for what it’s worth.) Her look was bold yet elegant; feminine yet commanding. And I found myself yearning for a millennial pink power suit of my own.
If you caught yourself with a similar desire, start clicking. Ahead, you’ll find a slideshow full of power suits in bright colors and bold silhouettes. Because while you can’t become Beyoncé, you can certainly emulate her.
Double-Breasted Blazer and Wide-Leg Pant Suit, $189
The only thing better than this suit's statement-making silhouette is its millennial pink color.
Shop the blazer: $119, Zara
Shop the pant: $70, Zara
Photo:
Zara
Green Blazer and Wide Leg Trousers, $220
Wear this boxy green blazer on its own, or—for a seriously bold look—pair it with its matching wide-leg pant.
Shop the set: $220, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Unique 21 Longline Blazer and Pant Set, $112
If you prefer a blazer with a cinched waist, this orange-red ASOS set should do the trick.
Shop the set: $112, ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Contrast Stitch Suit, $85
From the subtle white details to the cropped pant, this azure suit set is anything but ordinary.
Shop the set: $85, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Colorful Double-Breasted Blazer and Wide-Leg Pant Set, $189
This flowy mustard two-piece is as chic as it is comfortable.
Shop the blazer: $119,Zara
Shop the pant: $70, Zara
Photo:
Zara
Unique 21 Hero Plus Blazer and Pant Set, $112
This suit's stunning emerald color makes it easy to transition from season to season.
Shop the set: $112, ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Y.A.S Bright Tailored Blazer and Trouser Set, $167
This tailored magenta suit will keep you looking sharp wherever you go.
Shop the set: $167, ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Slouch Suit, $48
Perfect for anyone looking for a blazer with a slouchy fit.
Shop the set: $48, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Blazer Without Lapel and High-Waisted Pant Set, $120
A feminine spin on the classic suit set.
Shop the blazer: $70, Zara
Shop the pant: $50, Zara
Photo:
Zara
Peplum Blazer and Cigarette Pant Set, $150
From the peplum cut to the sunny yellow color, this suit is totally retro—in the best way possible.
Shop the blazer: $100, Zara
Shop the pant: $50, Zara
Photo:
Zara
Pink Double Breasted Suit, $153
This bubblegum-pink set is the perfect suit for spring and summer.
Shop the set: $153, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop