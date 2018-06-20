StyleCaster
11 Power Suits to Shop After Watching Beyoncé’s New Music Video

Lindsey Lanquist
by
11
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

I was in the backseat of an Uber when I found out about Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s surprise new album. Before I could even process the news, my friend had already pulled up the music video for the Carters’ single “Apeshit,” and we watched in awe as the iconic couple wandered around the Louvre while singing their latest lyrics.

MORE: 13 Celebrity Outfits You Can Actually Afford to Shop

Though the music video is punctuated by glimpses of famous artwork—notably, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”—the thing I couldn’t take my eyes off of was Bey’s outfit. Specifically, the lavender Peter Pilotto suit she paired with a thick diamond choker and diamond shoulder duster earrings. (Jay looked just as great standing next to her in a double-breasted green Dries Van Noten suit, for what it’s worth.) Her look was bold yet elegant; feminine yet commanding. And I found myself yearning for a millennial pink power suit of my own.

If you caught yourself with a similar desire, start clicking. Ahead, you’ll find a slideshow full of power suits in bright colors and bold silhouettes. Because while you can’t become Beyoncé, you can certainly emulate her.

0
1
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Pink Zara Suit
Double-Breasted Blazer and Wide-Leg Pant Suit, $189

The only thing better than this suit's statement-making silhouette is its millennial pink color.

Shop the blazer: $119, Zara
Shop the pant: $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Green Topshop Suit
Green Blazer and Wide Leg Trousers, $220

Wear this boxy green blazer on its own, or—for a seriously bold look—pair it with its matching wide-leg pant.

Shop the set: $220, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Red ASOS Suit
Unique 21 Longline Blazer and Pant Set, $112

If you prefer a blazer with a cinched waist, this orange-red ASOS set should do the trick.

Shop the set: $112, ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Blue Topshop Suit
Contrast Stitch Suit, $85

From the subtle white details to the cropped pant, this azure suit set is anything but ordinary.

Shop the set: $85, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Yellow Zara Suit
Colorful Double-Breasted Blazer and Wide-Leg Pant Set, $189

This flowy mustard two-piece is as chic as it is comfortable.

Shop the blazer: $119,Zara
Shop the pant: $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Green ASOS Suit
Unique 21 Hero Plus Blazer and Pant Set, $112

This suit's stunning emerald color makes it easy to transition from season to season.

Shop the set: $112, ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Magenta ASOS Suit
Y.A.S Bright Tailored Blazer and Trouser Set, $167

This tailored magenta suit will keep you looking sharp wherever you go.

Shop the set: $167, ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Red Topshop Suit
Slouch Suit, $48

Perfect for anyone looking for a blazer with a slouchy fit.

Shop the set: $48, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Pink Zara Suit
Blazer Without Lapel and High-Waisted Pant Set, $120

A feminine spin on the classic suit set.

Shop the blazer: $70, Zara
Shop the pant: $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Yellow Zara Suit
Peplum Blazer and Cigarette Pant Set, $150

From the peplum cut to the sunny yellow color, this suit is totally retro—in the best way possible.

Shop the blazer: $100, Zara
Shop the pant: $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Beyoncé-Inspired Power Suits | Pink Topshop Suit
Pink Double Breasted Suit, $153

This bubblegum-pink set is the perfect suit for spring and summer.

Shop the set: $153, Topshop

Photo: Topshop

