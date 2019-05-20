Power Suits That Are Fit for Spring, Summer and Hot AF Weather in General

Scroll To See More Images

Power suits seem like a strictly cold-weather affair. Mostly because, well, they’re comprised of a long-sleeve jacket and a long pair of pants—both of which tend to be crafted from hefty, structured fabric. But this year, trendsetters and retailers alike are making spring/summer power suits happen, leaving the rest of us with a veritable plethora of warm-weather-friendly power suit options to shop, enjoy and wear all season long.

In recent years, women’s suits have gone from frumpy dress code requirements to fully iconic statement-makers. We’ve grown increasingly obsessed with the matching set, so it’s only fitting that we’ve grown equally infatuated with the two-piece’s professional AF old sister, power suits, too. The thing is, power suits have been traditionally thick, sturdy and structured—not the finest complement to summer hottest, most humid days. When myriad designers showed power suits at September’s Spring/Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week, many of us were left wondering how, exactly, something so inherently hefty would translate to the calendar’s warmest months. If spring/summer power suits were going to deliver on their promise to be one of this year’s favorite warm-weather trends, they would need a makeover twice over—once in terms of textile, and once in terms of aesthetic, too.

But we’ve arrived at this much-awaited juncture, and everything has gone according to plan: Summery power suits are here, en masse, to pervade our wardrobes, our lives, our Instagrams. The warm-weather suits on offer are vibrant, bold and textured—everything you’d want for a summer look. And they’re varying degrees of lightweight, too. No longer are your most badass looks confined to the frigid months of fall and winter; there are so many summer power suits on offer that you could probably sport a different one every week this season. Peak boss bitch style awaits—all that’s left to do? A little shopping.

1. Sundae Suiting Pastel Suit, $436 at French Connection

I own this power suit, and it’s exactly as cute in person as it looks online.

Sundae Suiting Pastel Jacket, $268

Sundae Suiting Pastel Tailored Trousers, $168

2. Blair Payton Set, $330 at Free People

Oh yeah, shorts-based power suits are very much on the sartorial menu.

Blair Payton Set, $330

3. Printed Check Suit Blazer, $139 at ASOS

Because plaid isn’t (and shouldn’t be) exclusively reserved for fall.

Printed Check Suit Blazer, $83

Printed Check Slim Suit Pants, $56

4. Suit Up Corduroy Suit, $60 at Nasty Gal

A corduroy set, crafted with summer in mind. (And it’s affordable, too.)

Suit Up Relaxed Corduroy Blazer, $35

Suit Up Corduroy Tapered Trousers, $25

5. Gestuz Tara Pinstripe Suit, $376.50 at ASOS

The easiest way to make a suit spring/summer-appropriate? Render it in pastels.

Gestuz Tara Pinstripe Blazer, $253

Gestuz Tara Pinstripe Wide-Leg Pants, $123.50

6. Line of My Life Striped Suit, $45 at Nasty Gal

Nautical pinstripes, done the power suit way.

Line of My Life Striped Blazer, $25

Line of My Life Striped Pants, $20

7. Eliza Suit, $165 at Topshop

More mini skirt-centric power suits, please.

Eliza Suit Jacket, $110

Eliza Suit Pelmet Skirt, $55

8. Drapey Textured Suit, $249.95 at Free People

Probably the breeziest suit you’ve ever laid eyes on.

Drapey Textured Suit, $249.95

9. Gingham Suit, $109.80 at Zara

Come for the seasonally appropriate shade of pink, stay for the seasonally appropriate tight-knit print.

Gingham Blazer, $69.90

Gingham Pants, $39.90

10. Check Mom Suit, $113 at ASOS

Sure to play as well with a tee and sneaks as it will with the sleekest pieces in your closet.

Check Mom Blazer, $73

Check Mom Suit Shorts, $40

11. Aqua Suit, $79.80 at Zara

A classic cut in a classic color—in other words, a no-fail addition to any wardrobe.

Buttoned Blazer, $49.90

Cigarette Pants, $29.90

12. French Garden Suit, $129.95 at Free People

Possibly the funkiest take on floral on offer this season.

French Garden Suit, $268

13. Miss Selfridge Two-Piece, $134 at ASOS

A not-so-basic color, fit for this not-so-basic trend.

Miss Selfridge Blazer, $78

Miss Selfridge Tapered Pants, $56

14. Brown Check Suit, $124 at ASOS

A timeless addition your closet will still be thanking you for years from now.

Brown Check Blazer, $78

Brown Check Slim-Leg Pants, $45

15. Blue Suit, $238.90 at Zara

Because the boxy suit trend is far from over.

Blazer with Pockets, $149

Pleated Pants, $89.90

16. Windowpane Check Suit, $205 at Topshop

Hell yes those are drawstring pants.

Windowpane Check Suit Blazer, $125

Windowpane Check Joggers, $80

17. Double-Breasted Suit, $218.90 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to craft the vibrant, structural suit of your dreams.

Double-Breasted Buttoned Blazer, $149

Flared Pants, $69.90

18. Poolside Three-Piece Set, $198 at Free People

A three-piece suit fit for summer’s hottest days.

Poolside Three-Piece Set, $198

19. Simple Suit, $198.90 at Zara

Simultaneously structured and flowy—if that’s not a sweet spot, I don’t know what is.

Blazer with Flap Pockets, $129

Flared Pants, $69.90

20. Check Suit, $40 at Topshop

Edgy, chic and sure to work as well during the fall and winter as it will this spring and summer.

Check Suit, $40

21. Aqua Suit, $134 at Topshop

A classic suit for the fan of a punchy palette.

Aqua Suit Jacket, $95

Aqua Suit Trousers, $39

22. Lucy Stripe Suit, $269.95 at Free People

Veritable retro fun.

Lucy Stripe Suit, $269.95

23. Edition Embellished Suit, $293 at ASOS

Sleek enough for date nights, parties and everything in between.

Edition Embellished Blazer, $158

Edition Embellished Pants, $135

24. Year of the Cat Leopard Suit, $65 at Nasty Gal

Undoubtedly the most fun way to make summer animal prints happen.

Year of the Cat Leopard Blazer, $35

Year of the Cat Leopard Pants, $30

25. Gingham Suit, $79.80 at Zara

I mean, it’s a gingham suit with capris. What more do you want from me?

Gingham Blazer, $49.90

Gingham Pants, $29.90

26. Fashion Union Tie-Waist Two-Piece, $118 at ASOS

Sure to take you from the office to cocktail hour in a snap.

Fashion Union Tie-Waist Blazer, $67

Fashion Union Straight-Leg Pants, $51

27. Check Suit, $65 at Nasty Gal

Vibrant plaids for days.

Check Double-Breasted Jacket, $40

Check Suit Pant, $25

28. Cream Suit, $153 at Topshop

A striking suit even hardcore minimalists can get behind.

Cream Double-Breasted Blazer, $95

Cream Suit Trousers, $58

29. Light Check Dad Suit, $137 at ASOS

Dad fashion knows no bounds.

Light Check Dad Suit Jacket, $92

Light Check Dad Suit Tailored Pants, $45

30. I’ve Got This Suit, $75 at Nasty Gal

Trade your go-to cocktail dress for this sleek little number, and you’ll be sure to turn heads no matter what event you’re attending.

I’ve Got This Tie Blazer, $35

Settle the Score Crop Top and Pants Set, $30

31. Unique21 Check Two-Piece, $120 at ASOS

Fit for Cher from Clueless—and like, you right now.

Unique21 Check Oversized Blazer, $72

Unique21 Check Pleated Mini Skirt, $48

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.