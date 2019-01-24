It’s Official: There’s No Wrong Way to Wear a Power Suit

Scroll To See More Images

I’m of the mind that everyone should construct a wardrobe that meets their needs, fulfills their desires and exceeds their wildest sartorial fantasies. But I’m also of the mind that every single person should own at least one power suit. Because no matter how casual, or active, or grungy your day-to-day is, everyone needs at least one outfit that makes them feel like the badass ruler of the universe they are. And I’ve found that sense of empowerment is often most easily accomplished with a little help from a jacket with a lapel and a killer pair of trousers.

You might not be a suit person. Or a blazer person. Or even a pants person. Maybe the thought of wearing anything remotely professional gives you the heebie-jeebies—and honestly, anyone who’s ever spent a day in a mobility-restricting pencil skirt can probably understand why. But not all power suits are the same. In fact, now that power suits are a bona fide 2019 fashion trend, the power suit selection at your favorite retailers is vast and diverse. Textiles are available in vibrant colors, muted shades, bold prints and subtle patterns. Trousers come cropped, tailored, flowy or boxy. Blazers are available in every shape, size, length and fit imaginable. There exists a power suit that meets your needs, fulfills your desires and exceeds your wildest sartorial fantasies—I assure you.

And even more diverse than the selection of power suits currently on the market? The potential for styling them. The street style sphere is loaded with power suit outfits that run the gamut of the trend. Some are bold, others subtle. Some offer contemporary takes on the power suit trend, others stick to the power suit movement in its most classic sense. There are power suits paired with tees, bras, button-downs, turtlenecks—and everything in between. The 2019 power suit trend is just waiting to be tapped into, so stock up on suits and on power suit outfit inspo; you’ll need both in equal measure.

All-yellow-everything is always a good idea. Especially if that yellow is rendered in power suit form.

Give Clueless’ Cher a run for her money in a head-to-toe plaid pantsuit.

Who said your power suit can’t be comfy AF?

When in doubt, cinch your blazer’s waist with a seriously statement-making belt.

Take your commitment to power suits to new heights by going full professional—tie, loafers and matching briefcase-inspired bag, included.

I’m not sure if there’s a best thing to wear with power suits, but turtlenecks might just be the thing.

A subtle suit is just an excuse to go big on accessories.

An animal print power suit sounds like it’d make for a hot mess—especially when paired with millennial pink and bright red accessories. But keep the print subdued enough, throw it over a vintage tee and add a bandana, and you might just be in business.

Because power suits don’t have to take the shape of structured blazers and tailored trousers.

When your striped suit is this colorful, you can pair it with just about anything and turn heads.

Highwaters are just an excuse to flaunt your favorite footwear.

Proof that you don’t have to skimp on accessories just to keep your power suit the focal point of your ensemble. (It can handle itself, thank you.)

Because layering a long-sleeve tee under a short-sleeve blazer is definitely the move when it’s cold out.

The ultimate luxe loungewear look.

Pink power suits and vibrant retro tees combine to create a seriously playful—but simultaneously professional—match made in heaven.

If the winters are warm where you are, take full advantage.

Denim power suits are totally on the sartorial menu.

A printed power suit is the secret to turning heads wherever you go.

Oversized blazers are a great (and generally easy) way to play with silhouette.

A vibrant power suit is only made better when paired with an even brighter top.

Who said simple and edgy were mutually exclusive?

If there were a dating app for power suits, I’d swipe right on this boxy option—hard.

During the winter, power suits really just offer you an excuse to have fun with layers.

Because sneakers and power suits are far from mutually exclusive.

It’s pretty hard to mess up a classic pinstripe two-piece.

A gray tailored suit is pretty much always a good idea.

Yes, textured power suits exist—and they’re begging to be paired with some seriously fun pieces.

Striped power suits can be challenging to style. But pairing them (or anything) with your go-to black shoes and favorite tee makes it pretty near-impossible to go wrong.

