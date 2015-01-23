Power Pantsuits are Back: 5 Modern Ways to Dominate the Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Yes, the women’s power suit had its heyday in the 1980s (ahem, Melanie Griffith in “Working Girl”), but they’re very much having a moment right now. This time around though, they’re being worn with some serious sex appeal thanks to slim cuts, cropped pants, and—in some cases—nothing underneath.

Want to jump aboard the pantsuit trend? Here, five celebrities who got ’em right in a big way—and tricks for how to pull it off yourself.

1. Make it with modern with the perfect T-shirt.

Anne Hathaway wowed fashion critics when she showed up on the red carpet in a white tuxedo pantsuit—and the perfect T-shirt underneath. When trying the look yourself, choose a tee in the same shade as your suit for dressier occasions, or—if you’re going casual—try a cool vintage T-shirt.

2. It’s all about the fit.

The perfect power pantsuit is all about the fit. We’re in love with Gwyneth Paltrow in this double-breasted black pantsuit that’s tailored perfectly. She proves that there’s no excuse not to hit up your tailor to get the fit absolutely right.

3. Make it sexy and don’t wear anything underneath.

The trend du jour? Wearing a sexy pantsuit with nothing underneath. Case in point: Jennifer Aniston doing exactly that. If you’re too modest for this, wear a nude bodysuit to achieve a similar look.

4. Wear a power suit to a formal occasion.

Lorde knocked it out of the park when she wore a Narciso Rodriguez black pantsuit to the Golden Globes this year. Take a cue from the singer and wear your power pantsuit with a crop top and elegant jewelry to a formal event.

5. Don’t be afraid to go oversized.

Not all pantsuits have to be super-fitted—Solange Knowles wore a pantsuit with an oversized jacket for a slightly cooler, more effortless look.