Power Panel: Our Dream America’s Next Top Model Judges

So there’s a secret (sort-of) war going on in the fashion industry. OK, this might be some sort of an exaggeration, but it’s the first day back from a long weekend, and we had to go for it. If you’re not aware (first of all, shame on you) that there’s been a healthy dose of controversy regarding the serious prominence of bloggers in the front row but also acting as designer, consultants and all-around fashion experts these days.

What once were coveted positions after decades of slaving away in closets, behind computers and schlepping garment bags is now saying adieu to anyone who can jump-start their Tumblr account. Clearly those belonging to the more traditional school of thought are highly against it and then the new school kids are clearly into the democratic approach to design and otherwise.

So obviously, with the news that Bryanboy will be appearing as a casted panel member this season of America’s Next Top Model, there’s been quite the uproar. We’re really neither here nor there about the choice (considering that it’s been a minute since we caught the show), but we’re down to try anything once.

With that in mind, we decided to break down our dream ANTM panel. Check it out in the slideshow above!