Pour Some Sugar On Me: Our Favorite Easter Sweets And Spring's Biggest Trends Collide

Pour Some Sugar On Me: Our Favorite Easter Sweets And Spring’s Biggest Trends Collide

Pour Some Sugar On Me: Our Favorite Easter Sweets And Spring’s Biggest Trends Collide
Regardless if you decide to celebrate Easter or not, there’s one sure thing that everybody can get into: Easter candy. Whether you’re a Cadbury Egg girl (like yours truly) or more into Peeps, there’s definitely something there to satisfy even the pickiest sweet tooth. Never one to forego an opportunity to compare fashion to food, we got to thinking, how similar are some of our favorite designs to our top delicacies?

Between the rich chocolate color or confection sugar that can resemble even the finest lace, we definitely think we’re onto something (and even if we’re reaching just a tad – what’s the harm?) With that, we decided to do a little side-by-side of some of spring’s biggest looks from top designers to Easter’s most popular sweets. Click through to get a glimpse into this delicious slideshow.

With love the integration of our fave spring colors in this look!

Did Akris get ideas on color from Cadbury Eggs? We think it might be a possibility...

The gold wrapping on both is just too similar to dismiss.

We love the juicy color from Dior. We won't even have to worry about dropping our fave jelly beans on it (well, kind of).

Light, bright goodness x 2 = yummy perfection.

