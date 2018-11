Object Of Desire

Pour La Victoire Ella Zip Ruffle Sandals, $225, at shopbop.com

Reason #1

Because fringe is so over and ruffles are so in.

Reason #2

These sandals will compliment your of-the-moment blue toenails — and who doesn’t love any excuse for a pedicure!

Reason #3

The steel blue cobra skin goes great with either denim, straight-legs, or sunkissed bare-legs. For bonus points, wear them with a jumpsuit like we’ve been seeing on all the celebrities.