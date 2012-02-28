Potential Titles For Cee Lo Green’s Memoir

In rather random news, it appears that The Voice host and super successful singer Cee Lo Green (the one who isn’t naked all the time), whose catchy songs tend to permeate our minds and lives perhaps more than we would like, is set to write a memoir due out in 2013.

Green made a statement regarding the project, proclaiming, “FORGET YOU? After reading my book, there will be no doubt that I am meant to be. You will enter into the supernatural, the surreal, and extraordinary. As Cee Lo Green, a.k.a. ‘everybody’s brother,’ I will make you a believer. I talk about art imitating life; YOU discover CRAZY.” I have no idea what this man is talking about, but I like the sound of that.

In honor of the big announcement, let’s talk potential titles. Take a look at our list below and feel free to chime in.