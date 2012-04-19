StyleCaster
The Post-Its With The Most-Its: A New Look For America’s Favorite Office Accessory

Jessica Rubin
by
Despite what the state of our desks might imply, many of us here at StyleCaster love products geared towards organizing and labeling your life. For some, picking out binders every September takes just as much thought as deciding which pair of J Brand jeans to invest in every season. Which is why we jumped (yes, we actually jumped a little) at the chance to go to the Post-it preview and check out what those office supply gods had up their sleeves.

And we were not disappointed.

In the center of the room there was a ribbon made entirely out of Post-its, which was just the beginning. Organizational gurus had tips and tricks for keeping things in line and well labeled. But we were most impressed with the creative minds behind each and every display, which took the presentation from simple to extremely design-oriented. Which of course got us thinking, what else can you do with these magical little pieces of paper?

Naturally we headed straight for Pinterest, where we discovered that we’re not the only ones who have given Post-its this much thought. So click through the slideshow above for some creative, cute and down right awesome things you can build with the humble Post-it.

One of the most iconic Sex and the City moments: Carrie getting dumped via Post-it.

Photo: Letters for Loves/

A Post-it "ribbon" on display at the preview.

Photo: post-it/

A Chanel bag made out of Post-its? We'll take two please!

Pinned by Catherine Kermarec Le Breton

Photo: Pinterest/Catherine Kermarec Le Breton/

A great DIY if you tend to forget that some items have expiration dates ...

Pinned by Taryn C

Photo: Pinterest/Taryn C/

The ULTIMATE April Fool's Day prank.

Pinned by Andrea Duncan

Photo: Pinterest/Andrea Duncan/

A creative way to get the message across.

Pinned by Marcus Storm

Photo: Pinterest/Marcus Storm/

Post-it structures.

Pinned by Cara Stasz

Photo: Pinterest/Cara Stasz/

This is way cuter than the old wall decals we had in college.

Pinned by Jeanie Finlay

Photo: Pinterest/Jeanie Finlay/

We can't get over the amazing amount of detail this person managed to create with Post-its.

Pinned by Danielle Francoise

Photo: Pinterest/Danielle Franoise

A new take on the traditional use for the Post-it.

Pinned by Asha Jones

Photo: Pinterest/Asha Jones/

Marilyn has never looked better.

Pinned by Asha Jones

Photo: Pinterest/Asha Jones/

Post-it structures by Yo Shimada.

Pinned by Philip Thom

Photo: Pinterest/Philip Thom/

