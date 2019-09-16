StyleCaster
Share

16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That’ll Have You Feeling Great

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That’ll Have You Feeling Great

by
16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That’ll Have You Feeling Great

Scroll To See More Images

If you like to work out and have been doing it for a while, you know that it’s important to eat healthy food to fuel up and recover. The problem is you don’t always feel like whipping something up when you’re tired post-workout. Enter: post-workout slow-cooker recipes that you can make ahead of time in batches. Just reheat and eat whenever you’re ready for them.

You may be wondering what makes something a good post-workout choice. The truth is that depends on several things. If you usually work out right before mealtime, you’re going to refuel with a full meal. If your workouts usually fall right after breakfast or early in the afternoon, you’ll probably want to eat a snack that’ll tide you over until lunch or dinner. If you’re a morning exerciser, your post-workout fuel will be breakfast food, whereas people who refuel in the evening will do so at dinner.

In terms of what kind of foods you should be eating, that also depends. Some people might want to refuel with mostly carbs, others with mostly protein, and many with a combination of both. The post-workout slow-cooker recipes below span all of these options, so you can choose what’s best for you depending on your preferences.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Chicken and Rice

Well Plated.

Chicken and Rice

This tasty chicken and rice provides a balance of carbs and protein—plus, nutrient-rich veggies.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Banana Bread Oatmeal

Beachbody.

Banana Bread Oatmeal

If you’re a morning workout person, treat yourself to some already-cooked post-workout banana oatmeal.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Frittata With Kale, Roasted Red Pepper, and Feta

Kalyn’s Kitchen.

Frittata With Kale, Roasted Red Pepper, and Feta

If you want to fuel up with a low-carb option, this frittata is packed with protein and veggies.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Baked Apples

The Magical Slow-Cooker.

Baked Apples

These simple, fiber-rich baked apples provide plenty of healthy carbs. Serve one over yogurt for breakfast or eat one as a less-sweet dessert in the evening.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Amy in the Kitchen.

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Dessert for post-workout breakfast? Yes you can with this make-ahead pumpkin pie oatmeal.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Rice and Beans

Sweet and Savory Meals.

Rice and Beans

Together, rice and beans provide all nine essential amino acids (the building blocks of protein), making them a great meatless post-workout choice. The dish is also rich in healthy carbs.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Sweet Potato Stew

Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

Sweet Potato Stew

This hearty, filling sweet potato and beef stew is a great thing to come home to after a particularly tough evening workout, especially if you’ve been outside in the cold.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Maple and Raisin Porridge

Jam and Clotted Cream.

Maple and Raisin Porridge

If you really want to get cozy after a morning run, opt for carb-rich maple and raisin porridge.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Sweet Potato Chicken Curry

The Read Food RDs.

Sweet Potato Chicken Curry

This sweet potato chicken curry is a complete meal on its own, but serving it over rice will make it even more filling.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Sweet Potato Turkey Chili

Everyday Laura.

Sweet Potato Turkey Chili

Keep a batch of sweet potato turkey chili in your freezer, and you’ll never be scrambling for a tasty and filling post-workout meal.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Butternut Squash Soup

Well Plated.

Butternut Squash Soup

The best thing about this nutrient-packed butternut squash soup is that you can eat it with a spoon or drink it from a thermos on the go.

 

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Lentil Soup

Pinch of Yum.

The Best Lentil Soup

Warm, filling, and vegetarian-friendly, this lentil soup is great for anyone who can’t stomach anything too solid after a workout.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Kale and Sweet Potato Lentil Stew

Choosing Chia.

Kale and Sweet Potato Lentil Stew

If you want something hearty but not too rich, this veggie-packed stew is a good one to have in your arsenal.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Balsamic Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

Sizzle Fish.

Balsamic Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

If you want to come home to a square meal after your workout, this recipe of fish and potatoes fits the bill.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Spaghetti and Meatballs

Damn Delicious.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

You might not think of spaghetti and meatballs as the healthiest choice, but opt for lean beef or turkey and you’ll actually get a great balance of carbs and protein, without too much saturated fat.

STYLECASTER | 16 Post-Workout Slow-Cooker Recipes That'll Make You Feel Great | Quinoa Energy Bars

Get Healthy U.

Quinoa Energy Bars

If you just need a quick snack after your workout, a batch of these slow-cooker energy bars will do the trick.

Tags:
share