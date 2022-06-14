Post Malone’s Tour Was Just Announced—Here’s How to Buy Tickets For a Discounted Price

Scroll To See More Images

Posty’s hitting the road! Following the release of his third studio album, Post Malone’s tour is set to kick off across North America this year—and fans of the rapper will be able to land discounted tickets for Post Malone’s 2022 tour with our tips below.

Post Malone announced his Twelve Carat Tour—named for his 2022 album, Twelve Carat Toothache—on June 13, 2022. Post Malone’s 2022 tour will span over 30 cities across the United States and Canada, beginning on September 10, 2022 in Omaha with stops in Chicago, Boston and New York before closing out on November 15, 2022 at Los Angeles’ Crypto arena. For a majority of the dates, Stoney will be joined by his “Cooped Up” collaborator, Roddy Rich.

Post Malone’s 2022 Twelve Carat Tour announcement comes after a series of recent personal achievements for the “One Right Now” artist. In May 2022, the songwriter announced that he was expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, and in June 2022, the couple welcomed their little one—a baby girl—into the world. In the same month, Posty confirmed that he and the mother of his child were engaged, referring to his partner as his fiancée during an interview with Howard Stern. His album, meanwhile, was released earlier in June 2022 to critical acclaim.

To catch Post Malone’s 2022 Twelve Carat Tour and hear his latest album and more live in concert, check out our tips to snag discounted tickets below.

When do Post Malone tickets for the Twelve Carat Tour go on sale?

Tickets for the Post Malone 2022 Twelve Carat Tour are on sale to the general public as of Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for Citicard holders go on sale on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

How to buy Post Malone tickets for his 2022 Twelve Carat Tour

Whether you’ve missed the presale or want more ticket options to choose from (including discounted tickets), we have a few options listed below when it comes to securing Post Malone tour tickets this year.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Post Malone“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Post Malone.” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Post Malone.” Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour!

How to get presale tickets for Post Malone’s 2022 Twelve Carat Tour

If you happen to be a Citi Card Member in North America, you can purchase Post Malone tickets early on Ticketmaster in select markets as early as Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. You can check out instructions for presale purchases via Citi Entertainment here.

What are Post Malone’s 2022 Tour Dates?

You can check out the full list of Post Malone’s 2022 Twelve Carat Tour dates below, and find tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Post Malone Tour Dates 2022: Twelve Carat

09-10 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

09-11 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

09-14 Chicago, IL – United Center *

09-15 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

09-17 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center *

09-18 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *

09-20 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09-23 Boston, MA – TD Garden

09-27 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09-28 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10-01 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10-02 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10-04 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena *

10-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

10-07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *

10-09 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena *

10-12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

10-15 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *

10-16 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

10-18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

10-21 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

10-22 Austin, TX – Moody Center *

10-25 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

10-26 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *

10-28 Tusla, OK – BOK Center *

10-30 Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

11-01 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena *

11-03 Portland, OR – Moda Center *

11-05 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

11-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

11-10 Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

11-11 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena *

11-15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

*with Roddy Ricch

General tickets for the Post Malone 2022 Twelve Carat Tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase original tickets at Ticketmaster here, or resale tickets at StubHub here. For a discount on resale tickets, use code SC15 at checkout for $15 off at VividSeats.

