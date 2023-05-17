Post Malone Tickets Are Selling Out Quick—Get Them Now To See Your Fave Rockstar

Scroll To See More Images

We’re better now. If you missed out your chance to see him on his last tour, here’s where to get Post Malone tickets.

The “Circles” artist simultaneously announced his new self-titled album Austin and his North American return with the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour. The 24 concert dates will deliver a “signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show,” according to a statement from Live Nation who will be producing the shows.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours,” the rapper said in a statement.

Posty took to Instagram to announce the album and dedicated the release to his fans. “I wanted to say that I love you guys so very fucking much,” Post Malone said in an Instagram Reel posted on May 15, 2023. “I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28. It’s called Austin. Like my name — that is my name.” His second single “Mourning” will be released on May 19, 2023 after his first single “Chemical” was released in April 2023 as part of his compilation album The Diamond Collection.

He continued, “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

Where to buy Post Malone tickets to the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour

Where can fans buy Post Malone tickets to the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour? Post Malone tickets to the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Post Malone tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Post Malone tickets so you don’t miss the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Post Malone” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Post Malone” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Post Malone “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour!

What are Post Malone’s tour dates?

What are Post Malone’s tour dates? The If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour will kick off in Noblesville, Indiana on July 8, 2023, and will end in August 19, 2023 at San Bernardino, California. Here’s a whole list of Post Malone’s If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour dates.

Sat July 08, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun July 09. 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12, 2023 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15, 2023 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17, 2023 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22, 2023 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23, 2023 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue July 25, 2023 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Juyl 26, 2023 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat July 29, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon July 31, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue August 01, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu August 03, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat August 05, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue August 08, 2023 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu August 10, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat August 12, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun August 13, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue August 15, 2023 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed August 16, 2023 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat August 19, 2023 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

What is Post Malone tour setlist?

What is Post Malone’s tour setlist? Post Malone announced his North American tour in the midst of his European Tour in May 2023 accompanying his new album. Though it’s not known what he’ll play in his North American tour, we can gather that it will be like his European setlist with new hits from the new self-titled album Austin. Here’s the setlist from his Europe tour setlist in early 2023.

Reputation Wow. I Like You (A Happier Song) Wrapped Around Your Finger Better Now Psycho Candy Paint I Fall Apart Euthanasia Stay Lemon Tree Circles Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol Take What You Want When I’m Alone Over Now rockstar Goodbyes Cooped Up Sunflower (with Swae Lee) Chemical Congratulations White Iverson

