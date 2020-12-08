Post Malone’s Limited-Edition Crocs Just Dropped & They’re Low-Key Fire

When I chose to work in fashion, I had no idea that would entail obsessing over Post Malone Crocs, but here I am, and here we are. ICYMI, the musician just dropped his fifth (yep, fifth!) collab with Crocs, and like all the others, these will most definitely sell out—so if you want ’em, don’t wait.

I have honestly never been fond of rubber clogs, but it appears I’m in the sartorial minority. Priyanka Chopra is one of the faces of Crocs, and celebs like Justin Bieber and Post Malone jump at the chance to design their own. Honestly? Crocs are at the top of my holiday wishlist this year, and I’m not even ashamed about it.

The ones I’m wanting? Post Malone’s newest collection, which features two clog colorways and two packs of Jibbitz (aka, the cute little icons you can stick in the holes of your crocs as ~decoration~). The brand only started teasing the collection four days ago, and right away fans new Posty was behind the cool new pink and black styles. As a result, these are low-key harder to get your hands on than a pair of Yeezy sneakers—whether that’s the power of Post Malone or a testament to the people’s love of Crocs (or both!) I can’t say for sure.

Here’s the bad news: Unfortunately, both of Post Malone’s Jibbitz packs have already sold out, and so have a few clog sizes. That said, there are still some sizes left, so I urge you place your order before it’s too late so you can get your hands on them. The limited-edition Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II features a chunky rubber lug sole and lanyard clip details, available in Electric Pink or Black with a pink insole.

To shop the collection, head over to the Crocs website now, where you’ll be able to access a virtual “line” to wait in. (I waited just a few minutes, nothing too crazy!). That said, it won’t be long until the entire range is sold out, so act fast or miss out on the hottest clogs of the season. Can you believe that’s even a thing?!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II in Black

The all-black version is definitely the more wearable of the two colorways, but that vibrant insole keeps things interesting.

Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II in Electric Pink

Bold dressers will go wild for this vibrant pink shade, especially paired with fun socks for some contrast. Posty-approved!