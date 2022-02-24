13 Post-Breakup Purchases That’ll Feel Just as Therapeutic as Dyeing Your Hair

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Breakups suck. Regardless of whether you’re the dumper or the dumpee, they’re hard AF to get through and can be even more difficult to move on from. The prevailing grace period of, like, a few weeks, granted to those grieving a former relationship is more an indication of how long the people around you are willing to listen to you prattle on about it rather than how long it actually takes to get over it.

While the compassion of others is often an indispensable comfort as you go through hard times, self-compassion is just as, if not more imperative. Whether you’ve entered the ready-to-hit-the-streets phase of your breakup or are still in the my-breakup-as-an-abstract-concept-that-I’m-not-sure-really-happened phase, there’s never a wrong time to take small steps to lift your spirits. One such step can be purchasing that Taylor Swift vinyl (TV, of course) you’ve been eyeing and could use more than ever right now, or investing in your skincare routine because even if you’re not feeling your best, you might as well look the part.

Now, we’re not saying that retail therapy is going to solve all your problems—especially in instances in which some serious healing and introspection need to take place—however, retail therapy can be a mood booster, and sometimes that’s all the momentum you need to get yourself headed where you need to be. While there are regrettably no shortcuts to healing (but we’ll keep you posted if anything changes), investing in your health, well-being and style are small ways you can show up for yourself as you deal with your breakup blues.

Besides, your future self will thank you for opting to press a much less consequential “buy now” button rather than hitting “send” on that petty text to your ex airing your grievances one last time. Shop these 13 picks for therapeutic post-breakup purchases that’ll make you feel a little better and more like yourself. Self-love is the best love, after all.

Laneiege Lip Sleeping Mask

Pamper yourself with this Kendall Jenner-approved leave-on hydrating lip mask that delivers antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to your lips as it tackles dryness, fine lines, and dullness while you sleep. Not only is it available in five different colors ranging from Gummy Bear to Gingersnap, but it also comes with its own applicator and is a perfect “treat yourself” mini-splurge.

SKIMS Ribbed Long Slipdress

Meet the dress that has made even the staunchest Kim K opposers concede that she did something right. If you’ve been eyeing this ribbed ensemble for even a fraction of the time that it’s been circulating our Instagram and TikTok feeds as people marvel in awe of its flattering fit and sleek elegance, this is your sign to buy it. The best part? It’s show-stopping enough for a girl’s night out while simultaneously being comfy enough to wear as you lounge around at home. Nothing beats feeling hot on the couch.

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Fend off bedhead before it happens with this silk pillowcase that’ll ensure your locks look just as fresh upon waking up as they did the night prior. Compatible with all hair types and textures, this pillowcase lessens potentially harmful friction between you and your pillowcase, leading to healthier and happier hair and skin overall.

Intimately FP Assorted 5-Pack Lace Bikinis

Who said cute undies need a second pair of eyes on them in order to be worth wearing? Go ahead and look cute for no one other than yourself in these sheer, scalloped lace bikinis from Free People. Who knows, you might be surprised by how much investing in your intimates can make you feel more confident in your own skin.

Mydethun Moon Lamp

Sometimes, a change in environment is exactly what’s needed to help you feel better—make an old space new again with this Moon Lamp that’ll breathe new light into your room. With each charging session offering eight hours of light, this lamp allows for touch-controlled brightness and even replicates the moon’s true surface.

Soft 25lb Weighted Blanket

Yes, having someone smother you by placing their entire body weight on top of you may rank highly on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, but a weighted blanket allows you to achieve the same effect while efficiently cutting out the middleman. Yay for technology that prevents you from hitting up your ex when you need physical touch!

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set

If you’ve ever wanted to be that person who’s known for always smelling good, this is the set for you. Including a container of Sol de Janeiro’s cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a shower gel, and a body mist all in the same irresistible scent, this assortment will keep you smelling amazing all day long.

Mindful Breathing Necklace

Sometimes, clearing your mind is a lot easier said than done, especially when you can’t seem to escape your thoughts. Take a mindfulness break wherever you are by exhaling through the pendant of this necklace to help you slow down your heart and mind so that you can live in the present moment once again.

Original Magic Wand

One plus side of a breakup is the increased opportunity to connect with your body intimately. With this cordless, rechargeable Magic Wand by Vibratex , you can follow in the footsteps of over 2,500 Amazon reviewers who rated this product five stars, and give your body what it deserves—an incredible orgasm.

Circus By Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Mule

What better thing to help you hit the streets post-breakup than a new pair of shoes? Pop out for girl’s night wearing these brightly-colored mules by Sam Edelman that ooze confidence. Not ready to go out just yet? Not to worry. With these, even your next trip to the grocery store can be a fun respite.

Esarora Ice Roller

Reduce face and eye puffiness by adding this ice roller from Esarora to your morning and/or night routine. In addition to calming the skin, many shoppers have reported it relieves migraines and sinus pain, as well!

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) on Vinyl

This one’s self-explanatory. Even if you’re in a healthy and happy relationship, why wouldn’t you want to own Taylor Swift’s most pivotal album on vinyl? With its vivid imagery and descriptions of love and loss, Swift’s storytelling on this album is like a shoulder to rest your head on in your time of need.