Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide on How to Do Instagram’s “Post a Picture of…” Challenge

You might have seen this trend taking over your friends’ IG Stories recently—and maybe it’s left you wondering how to “Post a Picture Of…” on Instagram, too. The good news is, the latest challenge on the ‘gram is pretty simple: Followers ask you to share photos of something specific (whether that’s a funny throwback, an embarrassing flick, or a sweet photo of a furry friend) and you answer their request with a photo on your Instagram Story. But there are a few steps involved to receive their requests and to share your response. If you’ve been struggling to figure out how, exactly, to participate in the Post a Picture Of… Instagram trend, here’s everything you need to know.

1. Create a New Story

This first step should be pretty familiar if you’ve used Instagram’s Stories feature before. All you need to do is fire up the Instagram app and tap the “Your Story” icon in the upper left-hand corner (as an alternative, you can also do a simple left-swipe while in the app to take you to your Story camera). If you’re having trouble here, you’ll want to make sure Instagram has access to your Camera and Microphone via your phone settings in order to use Instagram Stories.

2. Set a Background

Next up, you either want to take or select a photo from your camera roll (which you can do by tapping on the photo thumbnail in the lower left-hand corner) or create a solid background in Create Mode. To access Create Mode, simply select the “Aa” option at the top of the drop-down menu on the left of the Stories screen. You’ll then be able to customize the background to your liking using the color-changing button on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

3. Ask a Question

In order to receive “Post a Picture Of…” requests, you’ll now need to customize a “Questions” sticker. To get there, just tap on the square smiley face icon at the top of your Stories screen (or if you’re in Create Mode, simply cycle through the options at the bottom of the screen) and select the “Questions” option.

The “Questions” sticker is set to automatically read “Ask me a question,” but here is where you can edit that text field to read “Post a picture of…” so that your followers will know to submit their photo requests.

4. Share Your Story

At the bottom right of your screen, select the “Send To” option to share your “Post a picture of…” Question sticker to your Instagram Stories. Now, just wait a few hours for your followers to submit their responses!

5. See Their Responses

After waiting to receive some replies from your followers, you’ll want to field all of their requests so you can start answering them. In order to see their responses, view the Story where you shared the “Post a picture of…” Question sticker and tap on the “Seen by” field on the bottom left corner of the Story. You will then be able to find all the responses there by tapping on “See all.”

6. Share Their Responses

The moment of truth! You have to give your followers what they want by sharing their requests. In order to do so, though, you’ll either have to reply publically or privately to their responses (but let’s be real, this is all about sharing it for everyone to see). So, while viewing their responses, be sure to tap on a response and select the option “Share Response,” which will bring their request over to your Instagram Story.

7. Add a Photo

Once the response is on your Story, you can set a photo from your camera roll as the background to your follower’s response. Here’s where the whole “Post a Picture Of…” trend gets its name because after all, it’s time to fulfill that photo request. In order to set a photo, just tap on the camera roll thumbnail in the bottom left-hand corner of the Stories screen.

If you want to get *really* fancy with it, you can make some adjustments to your photo, too. Some users like to add a transparent layer over their image to make the photo request easier to read (or, y’know, get a little blurring action into the flick—especially if it’s a little embarrassing!) In order to do that, select the pen tool and switch over to the second pen tool option. Make a color selection and then hold your finger to the photo in the background. The result? You basically made your own filter!

8. Share Your Story (Again)

Finally, all that’s left to do is send your photo reply to your Instagram Stories for everyone to see. Select the “Send To” option at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen again to share your very own “Post a picture of…” replies.