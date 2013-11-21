StyleCaster
Share

Here’s What You Really Look Like When You’re Posing For Photos

What's hot
StyleCaster

Here’s What You Really Look Like When You’re Posing For Photos

Julie Gerstein
by
79 Shares

File this under: Things that are really, really awkward.

A club in Dublin, Ireland, appropriately named C U Next Tuesday (yes, really), pulled quite the nasty trick on some of its patrons. At a recent DJ night, the club had a photographer go around and pretend to snap photos of partygoers, while in actuality, he was taking video of his subjects mugging for the camera.

MORE: How To Look Skinny in Pictures: 12 Useful Tips

Set to sad, tinkly piano music, the video takes on a tragicomic air, as we watch too-cool hipsters try in vain to hold their precious poses. Do you know how silly people look when they’re posing for pictures? After watching this video you will.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share