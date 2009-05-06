Posh’s New Ads, Brings Denim Production In-House

Posh is about to make her own line a little bit posh-er. After starting her own line, dVb, of sunglasses and jeans in 2007, she has traded up. The pop-fashion icon has signed a manufacturing deal with Cutler and Gross to produce her sunglasses and has taken denim production in-house. Beckham also took production of her dress line in-house earlier this year. The jeans will be released in Spring 2010 and wholesale from $60 to $110.

Posh also unveiled her new Armani Underwear ads at Macy’s Herald Square this morning. The Beckahms are building quite sexy the family photo album of Armani ads.