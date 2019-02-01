11 Brands to Sell on Poshmark If You Want to Make Serious Bank

Whether you’re still in that post-holidays financial slump, or you’ve just been watching Marie Kondo on repeat the past month, there’s always a reason to clean out your closet and make some cash at the same time. If you’ve never used Poshmark to sell your clothes and accessories before, let me be the first to tell you it’s a great way to rid yourself of materials that no longer bring you joy (thanks, Marie Kondo) and find new items that will. If your checking account is begging you to find some extra dough, we got some tips from Poshmark that are sure to help you fund that taco Tuesday addiction.

While you can pretty much sell anything on Poshmark, there are certain trends that tend to do extremely well. Ankle and cropped jeans, midi skirts, vests and crossbody bags were all some of 2018’s biggest social trends. When celebrities like Cardi B or Tan France from Queer Eye partnered with or recommended certain brands or types of clothing (looking at you, short-sleeve button-downs), purchases went up over 206 percent. So pay attention to what people around you are wearing—and what stars are promoting.

One of the easiest ways to ensure maximum bank from your Poshmark listings is selling brands that bring in the most cash. Poshmark gave us some insight into what 11 brands will bring you the most money right now. Get ready to clear out your closet.

1. Reformation

Specifically, Reformation dresses will bring you that cash.

2. Gucci

Gucci accessories are a hot commodity on Poshmark.

3. Eloquii

Eloquii dresses (sizes 14+) are sure to help you make bank.

4. Carhartt

Sell some Carhartt men’s jackets for maximum dollars.

5. DIFF Eyewear

Got DIFF sunnies or glasses you don’t wear? Put ’em on Poshmark.

6. Golden Goose

Golden Goose shoes are the, well, golden geese of the Poshmark game.

7. Off-White

Got some Off-White men’s shirts sitting around? Sell! Them! Now!

8. Levi’s

Levi’s jeans (specifically in plus sizes) will help you increase your cash-flow.

9. Fjallraven

You know those Fjallraven Kanken bags that are so cute? Well, they’ll also bring you $$$.

10. ASOS Curve

Tops from ASOS Curve are a lucrative Poshmark listing.

11. Celine

Celine bags sell super well on Poshmark, giving you maximum cash.