Victoria Beckham made her way through JFK on Wednesday, wearing polka dots for the second time in one week. She wore a one-shouldered grey polka dotted Marc Jacobs dress on Monday night to the MET Ball, and today she chose a black trench coat with white dots. Does this mean that the trend is making a resurgence? Will we soon see hordes of polka dot wearing women making their way through malls and streets across the country?

Bauer-Griffin