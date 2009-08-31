Posh Debuts Fall Bergdorf Commercial

When one thinks of Victoria Beckham, the words “whimsical” and “slightly creepy” come to mind, which is exactly what adds to her luxury and lovable mystique. This might be exactly why her new commercial for Bergdorf Goodman for her new clothing line befuddles us, yet simultaneously makes us go, “Oh, Posh” with a smile and shake of our heads.

The advertisement has a Stepford Wives aethetic, with a Wisteria Lane setting, and models/bored wives swinging on their front porches in form-fitting evening gowns. The message is… “channel your inner child with this expensive dress designed by an ex-Spice Girl?” What existential morals or life lessons do you think Vic and Bergdorf’s wanted to convey?

Finally, the blunt-cut bob and massive sunglasses come into view, revealing that, in fact…Victoria Beckham is also swinging on her suburban porch. Oh, how celebrities are just like us.