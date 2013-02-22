See the Portrait by “Girls” Star Jemima Kirke Up For Auction At Christie’s



British-born Jemima Kirke, daughter of rock legend Simon Kirke and granddaughter of billionaire Jack Dellal, may have been brought to the attention of the masses due to her role as Jessa, the spitfire jet-setter on HBO’s smash hit “Girls”—but she’s got a lot more talent up her vintage sleeve. Many may be unaware that she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting at the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design, and actually considers herself an artist more than an actress.

She has two solo exhibitions under her belt (one at Saved Gallery in Brooklyn back in 2006, and another in 2011 at Skylight Projects), and now, one of her portraits will be sold at the famed Christie’s auction house. The painting, entitled “Teddy,” is estimated to fetch between $6,000 to $8,000. The sale will benefit the Brooklyn Museum, and will be held alongside 22 other contemporary pieces from artists like Julian Schnabel and Aleksandar Duravcevic.

Since Kirke resides in Brooklyn with her husband Michael Mosberg and their two young children, Rafaella and Memphis, she has strong ties to the museum and willingly donated her work. You can view the pieces up from auction from March 2 to March 7 at Christie’s at 20 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, and the auction will occur March 8 at 9 a.m.

Take a look at “Teddy” below and let us know your thoughts!

