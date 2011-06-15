Portman Gives Birth, Fashion Girl’s Guide to Today: 6/15/11

Natalie Portman is finally a mommy! The Black Swan star gave birth yesterday, just five days after her 30th birthday. Read on for other important local and world news developing this Wednesday.
- Natalie Portman and her fianc Benjamin Millepied are celebrating the arrival of a baby boy. No other details have been released, but the couple, who met on the set of Black Swan are celebrating the birth of their first child. (Dailymail)
- Pakistan arrests five alleged CIA informants for helping CIA spy on Bin Laden house. The informants apparently helped run a nearby house from which CIA spies watched Bin Laden leading up to his death. The arrests highlight continuing tensions between the US and Pakistan in the wake of his death. Since being arrested men have claimed they did not know they were working for the CIA. (UK Guardian)
- Greek anti-government protests turned violent today, as 25,000 and 27,000 protesters threw petrol bombs at the Ministry of Finance and police fired tear gas at protesters. The protesters wanted to prevent lawmakers from debating new austerity measures. The new measures will include a number of additional taxes and job cuts in the public sector by a further 20%. (CNN International)
- Progress in NFL Lockout talks puts a deal within reach between the NFL and the locked out players. On Tuesday evening, Mike Freeman of CBSSports.com reported that the labor agreement was80-85 percent of the way done. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports added, “When the deadline loomed large they started to work on the real issues.” (SB Nation)
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,075.12, and is currently down 85.60 points. (MSN Money)
Natalie Portman Photo: NIVIERE/SIPA