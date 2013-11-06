Decor Trend To Watch: Collectible Porcelain Ashtrays

We’ve noticed a trend popping up in some of the very chicest homes and offices around the world—ashtrays. While the world today is mostly smokeless—or ashless, if electronic cigarettes are your preference—folks are now using them as catchalls, paperweights, and even candy dishes. They are also handy when that smoker friend of yours comes calling.

Here, some of our favorites from the likes of Hermès, C.Wonder, and Versace (something for every price point).

