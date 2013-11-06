StyleCaster
Decor Trend To Watch: Collectible Porcelain Ashtrays

Leah Bourne
We’ve noticed a trend popping up in some of the very chicest homes and offices around the world—ashtrays. While the world today is mostly smokeless—or ashless, if electronic cigarettes are your preference—folks are now using them as catchalls, paperweights, and even candy dishes. They are also handy when that smoker friend of yours comes calling.
Here, some of our favorites from the likes of Hermès, C.Wonder, and Versace (something for every price point).
Porcelain ashtrays seem to be popping up in all of the chicest homes these days, being used as everything from a catchall for change to a candy dish. Here, some of favorites so you can get on trend!

Hermès Rocabar 2H change tray in printed Limoges porcelain ($530, hermes.com). 

Versace porcelain ashtray ($475, homebello.com). 

Vintage Limoges porcelain ashtray ($7, ebay.com). 

Vintage German porcelain ashtray ($49, rakuten.com). 

Cohiba special edition 30th anniversary cigar ashtray ($895, 1stdibs.com). 

Davidoff porcelain ashtray ($115, lightersdirect.com). 

C. Wonder Animal Rectangular Ceramic Plate ($38, cwonder.com). 

