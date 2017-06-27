StyleCaster
These Are the Most Popular Sunglasses Styles Right Now

What's hot
These Are the Most Popular Sunglasses Styles Right Now

Lauren Caruso

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

There are a few items of clothing that are solidly resistant to the years-long trend cycle that birthed off-the-shoulder tops, wide-leg jeans, and even the whole socks-with-sandals thing. T-shirts, for one, still hold the same general shape that they did a decade ago. Workout sneakers are another, though they’ve gotten progressively less, well, ugly over time.

Sunglasses used to be trend-agnostic for the most part, too: Sure, aviators were pretty big for a while, and then the whole wayfarer look was in style for a few years straight, but the shape of your sunglasses didn’t really say much about you—or at least, not as much as it did your face shape.

These days, however, sunglasses have fallen prey to the great trend cycle—likely thanks to celebs like Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, and even Selena Gomez—and three major trends have risen above the fray. Ahead, in celebration of National Sunglasses Day (which is an apparent holiday?), find 2017’s three most popular sunglasses shapes, and our favorites styles to buy now.

STYLECASTER | Popular Sunglasses Styles
These Are the Most Popular Sunglasses Styles Right Now

Popular Sunglasses: Round Pearl/Gold Peach Tortoise Garrett Leight Wilson 4003 Sunglasses

Garrett Leight Wilson 4003 Sunglasses in Ballet Pearl/Gold Peach Tortoise, $290; at Oco Sunglasses

Popular Sunglasses: Round Pink and Brown Raen Women's Nomi Sunglasses
Round

Raen Women's Nomi Sunglasses, $49.97; at Nordstrom Rack

Photo: Nordstrom Rack
Popular Sunglasses: Round Black Acne Studios Scientist Sunglasses
Round

Acne Studios Scientist Sunglasses in Black, $370; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Popular Sunglasses: Round Brown Westward Leaning Cellophane Disco Sunglasses
Round

Westward Leaning Cellophane Disco Sunglasses, $250; at Westward Leaning

Photo: Westward Leaning
Popular Sunglasses: Round Marble H&M Sunglasses
Round

H&M Round Sunglasses, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Popular Sunglasses: Extreme Cat-Eye Brown State Optical Monroe Sunglasses
Extreme Cat-Eye

State Optical Monroe Sunglasses, $423; at State Optical

Photo: State Optical
Popular Sunglasses: Extreme Cat-Eye Nude ASOS Full Metal Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses
Extreme Cat-Eye

ASOS Full Metal Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses, $23; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
Popular Sunglasses: Extreme Cat-Eye White Kate Young for Tura Sunglasses
Extreme Cat-Eye

Kate Young for Tura, $295; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Popular Sunglasses: Extreme Cat-Eye Brown Coastal Derek Cardigan Sunglasses
Extreme Cat-Eye

Coastal Derek Cardigan Sunglasses, $95; at Coastal

 

Photo: Coastal
Popular Sunglasses: Extreme Cat-Eye Yellow Elizabeth and James McKinley Sunglasses
Extreme Cat-Eye

Elizabeth and James McKinley Sunglasses, $185; at Zappos

 

Photo: Zappos
Popular Sunglasses: Oversized Brown Le Specs Liar Liar Sunglasses in Volcanic Tort
Oversized

Le Specs Liar Liar Sunglasses in Volcanic Tort, $59; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Popular Sunglasses: Oversized Brown Topshop Chunky Cateye Sunglasses
Oversized

Topshop Chunky Cateye Sunglasses, $35; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Popular Sunglasses: Oversized Brown Prada Cinma Sunglasses
Oversized

Prada Cinma Sunglasses, $355; at Spring

 

Photo: Spring
Popular Sunglasses: Oversized Flesh Haze Carla Colour Barton Sunglasses
Oversized

Carla Colour Barton Sunglasses in Flesh Haze, $194; at Carla Colour

 

Photo: Carla Colour
Popular Sunglasses: Oversized Green and Black Givenchy 7061/S Sunglasses
Oversized

Givenchy 7061/S Sunglasses, $325; at Barneys

 

Photo: Barneys

