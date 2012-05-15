The Most Popular Spring Trend Staple: Blogger Jort Round-Up

We think we might be classified denim junkies over here. We love just about every color, shape and size of them. So obviously, now that the weather is finally getting warmer, we can unpack our beloved jean shorts from storage and bring them out to play for another season. As with any wardrobe regular, they sometimes need to be updated or tweaked (hey, a lot can happen in a year!)
Considering the massive trend this spring of ombré and tie-dye denim, we just knew our jorts were ready for a monstrous makeover. In need of a bit of inspiration, we flocked to our standby stylista bloggers to check out how they’re wearing some of their spring staples. We’re totally obsessed with the mint green trend we spied on top of the intense distressed moment accented with sophisticated metal and accessories.
We definitely can’t wait to try our hand at some DIY adventures to say the least. Click through the slideshow to see how some of the almighty bloggers are interpreting these trends for their own look this season.
We're completely obsessed with Revenge's Ashley Madekwe's blog Ring My Bell... oh and her multi-colored denim shorts -- they're so cute with a menswear inspired button-down! It's so effortless and perfect for day-to-night!
We're beyond head-over-heels for printed denim this season. We're totally digging Willabelle's quirky look on her blog, Pale Division.
We're suckers for accessories, we're pretty sure this is a well-known fact. So, why not spruce up your denim staples like Colby from Moeh Fashion?
Venturing into the great abyss of sheer? We are too. We love how the preppy white shorts balance the black blazer and spiderweb knit on Instinto de Vestir. All in all, an awesome juxtaposition.
We love throwing on our shorts and cruising to the beach on a whim. Don't sweat the small stuff and opt for a cute tummy grazing tank like Ebba from Modette.
Leandra shows us how to chic-ify our throwback overalls on Man Repeller. We're totally digging her tailored blazer and fringed heels. Amazing.
Spearmint is a major color this spring. We love how Chloe from Chloe's Addiction balances the color with her sunglasses frame.
Let's get real. You can never go wrong with a Canadian tuxedo. Exhibit A: Camille from Camille Tries To Blog. This outfit is all kinds of right.