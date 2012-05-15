The Most Popular Spring Trend Staple: Blogger Jort Round-Up

We think we might be classified denim junkies over here. We love just about every color, shape and size of them. So obviously, now that the weather is finally getting warmer, we can unpack our beloved jean shorts from storage and bring them out to play for another season. As with any wardrobe regular, they sometimes need to be updated or tweaked (hey, a lot can happen in a year!)

Considering the massive trend this spring of ombré and tie-dye denim, we just knew our jorts were ready for a monstrous makeover. In need of a bit of inspiration, we flocked to our standby stylista bloggers to check out how they’re wearing some of their spring staples. We’re totally obsessed with the mint green trend we spied on top of the intense distressed moment accented with sophisticated metal and accessories.

We definitely can’t wait to try our hand at some DIY adventures to say the least. Click through the slideshow to see how some of the almighty bloggers are interpreting these trends for their own look this season.

