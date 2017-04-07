The Most Popular Pose on Instagram that Bloggers Love

There are a few fashion tropes that pop up on Instagram time and time again—think: furry shoes, a raw jean hem, a logo belt buckle. They’re small details that somehow catch on, and before you know it, you’ve bookmarked two dozen bloggers from the knee-down. About that last one—the knee-down shot—it’s one of the most quietly viral photos on the ‘gram: It usually features a blogger wearing raw-hem jeans or wide-leg pants, a cute pair of shoes, and the bottom hem of a jacket, all shot from the knee (or sometimes, mid-thigh- or hip-down), often while the subject is “walking.” (I use quotes because she’s really just taking three or four step in either direction until her photographer gets the right angle. I know this because I’ve done this.) Because the shot is angled from above, sometimes you’ll see a cool background like a crosswalk or an interesting tile pattern, but more than anything, it’s the super-casual, sorry-I’m-too-busy-to-post pose that racks up tons of likes.

In fact, I was chatting with a friend who owns a premium denim company, and she said her team started posting these types of shots on the brand’s Instagram and saw their follower count shoot up. “Any time we need a little boost in engagement, we post one of the knee-down shots that we have bookmarked from bloggers and editors who wear our jeans,” she told me. Could the formula to high engagement really be that simple? Just take a look through some of the shots of the most double-tap-worthy blogger pose, ahead.