StyleCaster
Share

The Most Popular Pose on Instagram that Bloggers Love

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Most Popular Pose on Instagram that Bloggers Love

Lauren Caruso
by
Blogger Pose instagram
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

There are a few fashion tropes that pop up on Instagram time and time again—think: furry shoes, a raw jean hem, a logo belt buckle. They’re small details that somehow catch on, and before you know it, you’ve bookmarked two dozen bloggers from the knee-down. About that last one—the knee-down shot—it’s one of the most quietly viral photos on the ‘gram: It usually features a blogger wearing raw-hem jeans or wide-leg pants, a cute pair of shoes, and the bottom hem of a jacket, all shot from the knee (or sometimes, mid-thigh- or hip-down), often while the subject is “walking.” (I use quotes because she’s really just taking three or four step in either direction until her photographer gets the right angle. I know this because I’ve done this.) Because the shot is angled from above, sometimes you’ll see a cool background like a crosswalk or an interesting tile pattern, but more than anything, it’s the super-casual, sorry-I’m-too-busy-to-post pose that racks up tons of likes.

MORE: The 5 Handbag Trends That’ll Be Everywhere in 2017

In fact, I was chatting with a friend who owns a premium denim company, and she said her team started posting these types of shots on the brand’s Instagram and saw their follower count shoot up. “Any time we need a little boost in engagement, we post one of the knee-down shots that we have bookmarked from bloggers and editors who wear our jeans,” she told me. Could the formula to high engagement really be that simple? Just take a look through some of the shots of the most double-tap-worthy blogger pose, ahead.

MORE: The 40 Hottest—and Most Naked—Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
Photo: instagram / @linneafunks
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @beigerenegade
Photo: instagram / @chermycloset
Photo: instagram / @formallyjes
Photo: instagram / @3x1
Photo: instagram / @somewherelately
Photo: instagram / @totally_haute
Photo: instagram / @juliet
Photo: instagram / @fashionevolve
Photo: instagram / @fashionevolve
Photo: instagram / @alyssainthecity
Photo: instagram / @ps.shadesofmylife
Photo: instagram / @manigazer
Photo: instagram / @chermycloset
Photo: instagram / @beigerenegade
Photo: instagram / @dailykongfidence
Photo: instagram / @sarahallegra
Photo: instagram / @happilygrey
Photo: instagram / @formallyjes
Photo: instagram / @cgrabowska

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Easter Nail Art You're Going to Love

Easter Nail Art You're Going to Love

Promoted Stories

share