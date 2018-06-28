9 of the Most-Pinned July 4 Recipes on Pinterest

Looking for last-minute inspo for that Fourth of July party you’re supposed to throw next week? Pinterest has you covered. The platform is full of patriotic recipes, decor, and party planning ideas that will help even the laziest among us (guilty as charged) throw a bangin’ barbecue or backyard bash.

To jump start your party planning process, our friends at Pinterest have recommended a few top-notch Fourth of July-themed boards you can find on the platform right now.

For starters, the women behind the popular blog Two Sisters have put together a killer Fourth of July food board, and it’s full of things like cheesecake salad (yup, that’s a thing) and bright blue pasta (yup, also a thing). And the women behind the Lolly Jane blog have opted for something a little more all-encompassing, filling their Fourth of July board with star spangled slime craft ideas and recipes for patriotic parfaits you can serve in tiny glass jars.

Pinterest also suggests following this blogger’s DIY food board, this craft-filled board, and this special something, which honestly feels more like an Americana mood board than anything else.

If you’re not in the mood to peruse a bunch of pins right now (I feel you), you can just flip through our slideshow. There, you’ll find nine of the most popular Fourth of July recipes on Pinterest this year. From berry-filled popsicles to vodka-soaked cherry bombs, this list is loaded with recipes you’ll want to make next Wednesday—maybe even all year long.