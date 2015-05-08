These Are the Most Popular Baby Names Right Now

Popular baby names are notoriously cyclical. Take names like Evelyn and Ronald—popular during your grandparents generation, but out of fashion now. Cut to the 1980s, and names like Michael and Jessica were the biggies of that generation.

And for 2014, according to data just released by The Social Security Administration and as reported by Time.com, Noah and Emma are the current reigning most popular baby names. Other names that made the cut for 2014 include James, a popular choice in the 1940s and 1950s, which returned to the top 10 after missing the cut for several years. And Charlotte came in at number ten on list, ranking for the first time. Considering that the latest royal baby has been named Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, expect that name to only climb over the next year.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 names for girls:

1) Emma

2) Olivia

3) Sophia

4) Isabella

5) Ava

6) Mia

7) Emily

8) Abigail

9) Madison

10) Charlotte

And for boys:

1) Noah

2) Liam

3) Mason

4) Jacob

5) William

6) Ethan

7) Michael

8) Alexander

9) James

10) Daniel