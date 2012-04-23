Bump It Up: The Most Popular Pregnant Celeb Photo Shoots

As we previously discussed, it seems like almost all of our favorite celebs and models are expecting. While some of these spotlighters may be spring chickens to motherhood, they’re definitely no stranger to magazine covers or a fashion spread in some of our favorite magazines.

With supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio releasing a gorg snapshot of her ever-growing baby bump from a shoot for a Brazilian jewelry company on her Facebook page over the weekend, (after picking our jaw up off the ground) we couldn’t help but think about how many major moms (or moms-to-be) have shared their baby glow with the world.

In any case, no complaints here, we love how these ladies are shedding their style and letting their beautiful bods shine. Keeping that in mind, we decided to do a round-up of some of the most popular baby bump photos throughout recent years. Click through the slideshow to check out our top picks!