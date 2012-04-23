StyleCaster
Bump It Up: The Most Popular Pregnant Celeb Photo Shoots

Liz Doupnik
by
10 Start slideshow

As we previously discussed, it seems like almost all of our favorite celebs and models are expecting. While some of these spotlighters may be spring chickens to motherhood, they’re definitely no stranger to magazine covers or a fashion spread in some of our favorite magazines.

With supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio releasing a gorg snapshot of her ever-growing baby bump from a shoot for a Brazilian jewelry company on her Facebook page over the weekend, (after picking our jaw up off the ground) we couldn’t help but think about how many major moms (or moms-to-be) have shared their baby glow with the world.

In any case, no complaints here, we love how these ladies are shedding their style and letting their beautiful bods shine. Keeping that in mind, we decided to do a round-up of some of the most popular baby bump photos throughout recent years. Click through the slideshow to check out our top picks!

1 of 10

Christina Aguilera on the cover of Marie Claire magazine

Photo: Image via Marie Claire magazine/

Demi Moore, the naked pregnant celebrity who started it all. August 1991

Photo: Image via Vanity Fair magazine/ Annie Leibovitz

Brooke Shields looking fierce in Vogue, April 2003

Photo: Image via Vogue magazine/

Cindy Crawford for W

Photo: Image via W magazine/

Britney Spears glowing on the cover of Bazaar.

Photo: Image via Bazaar magazine/

Jessica Simpson was pregnant and glowing on the cover of Elle.

Photo: Image via Elle magazine/

Claudia Schiffer for Vogue Germany June 2010

Photo: Image via Vogue magazine/

Miranda Kerr W December 2010

Photo: Image via W magazine/

Mariah Carey in Life&Style April 2011 showing a little bit more than we would like to see.

Photo: Image via Life&Style magazine/

Alessandra Ambrosio via her Facebook page!

