17 DIY Popsicles to Make With All That Summer Fruit You Have Lying Around

by
Photo: The Whimsical Wife.

If you frequent farmers’ markets or have a regular CSA share, your kitchen counters might be bursting with summer fruit right about now. Instead of forcing yourself to eat peaches and berries for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert—and every snack in between—why not get a little bit creative and whip up some fruit popsicle recipes? (They’re a fit for basically any meal.)

Sure, you can find an endless selection of popsicles in the freezer section of your grocery store. But what if you want something without tons of added sugar—something that actually tastes like fruit? Your best bet is to DIY with the help of a creative fruit popsicle recipe. Plus, actually making a popsicle will make you feel way more accomplished than a quick trip to the grocery store will.

Whether you’re looking to use up berries, peaches, melons or another favorite fruit, you’re bound to find a fruit popsicle recipe that fits the bill in the list below. Most are very simple, and you don’t need to get exact about ingredients or measurements. Just make sure you let the popsicles fully set before taking one out of the freezer to snack on.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Strawberry Popsicles

A Farmgirl’s Kitchen.

1. Strawberry Popsicles

The combination of fresh strawberries and canned strawberry puree makes these popsicles extra fruity. Plus, this simple fruit popsicle recipe only calls for three ingredients (the third is just water).

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Strawberry-Orange-Banana Popsicles

This Grandma Is Fun.

2. Strawberry-Orange-Banana Popsicles

Can’t decide between tart and creamy? These fruity popsicles pack both.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Fresh Fruit Popsicles

One Little Project.

3. Fresh Fruit Popsicles

Store-bought apple juice is what holds these fresh fruit popsicles together.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Lava Flow Popsicles

One Lovely Life.

4. Lava Flow Popsicles

These fruity lava flow popsicles get their flavor from a variety of fresh fruit and—get this—coconut milk.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Strawberry-Pineapple Popsicles

Simple Home-Cooked.

5. Strawberry-Pineapple Popsicles

Tropical and summery, these strawberry-pineapple popsicles will certainly please a crowd.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Kiwi-Watermelon Popsicles

Food With Feeling.

6. Kiwi-Watermelon Popsicles

These vibrantly-hued fruity popsicles are sweet and juicy, not to mention gorgeously presented.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Rainbow Pops

The Typical Mom.

7. Rainbow Fruit Popsicles

Forget artificially flavored rainbow pops—these brightly colored popsicles are made with tons of fruit.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Orange-Strawberry Sunrise Popsicles

The Healthful Ideas.

8. Orange-Strawberry Sunrise Popsicles

You could absolutely eat these fruity sunrise popsicles for breakfast.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Mango Popsicles

Homemade Interest.

9. Mango Popsicles

Sweet, sticky mango makes a great base for popsicles. Once you’ve made the mango base, add in whatever fruit you like.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Strawberry, Mango, and Chia Popsicles

Dessert Now, Dinner Later.

10. Strawberry, Mango and Chia Popsicles

Chia seeds add a satisfying crunch to these simple fruit pops.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Creamy Peach-Honey Popsicles

Cookie and Kate.

11. Creamy Peach-Honey Popsicles

If you like peaches and cream, then you’ll love these peachy popsicles.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Mango, Passionfruit, and Coconut Macadamia Popsicles

The Whimsical Wife.

12. Mango, Passionfruit and Coconut Macadamia Popsicles

These sophisticated fruit popsicles are perfect for adults, but your kids might go for them, too.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Strawberry-Blueberry Yogurt Popsicles

A Worthy Read.

13. Strawberry-Blueberry Yogurt Popsicles

These fruit and yogurt pops are the perfect balance of sweet and creamy.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Dole Whip Popsicles

Blogger Bests.

14. Dole Whip Popsicles

Whether or not you grew up with Dole Whip, you’ll want to give these creamy pineapple popsicles a try.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Fresh Fruit Berry Popsicles

Wine Lady Cooks.

15. Fresh Fruit Berry Popsicles

Blueberries give these popsicles a deep purple hue, but you can use whatever berries you have on-hand.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Raspberry Peach Popsicles

One Lovely Life.

16. Raspberry Peach Popsicles

Before your peaches turn to mush on your counter, consider turning them into easy fruity popsicles.

STYLECASTER | 17 DIY Popsicles To Make With All That Summer Fruit | Chia Coconut Pudding Popsicles

The View From Great Island.

17. Chia Coconut Pudding Popsicles

Use whatever fresh fruit you like to jazz up these chia-coconut popsicles.

