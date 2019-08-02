17 DIY Popsicles to Make With All That Summer Fruit You Have Lying Around

Scroll To See More Images

If you frequent farmers’ markets or have a regular CSA share, your kitchen counters might be bursting with summer fruit right about now. Instead of forcing yourself to eat peaches and berries for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert—and every snack in between—why not get a little bit creative and whip up some fruit popsicle recipes? (They’re a fit for basically any meal.)

Sure, you can find an endless selection of popsicles in the freezer section of your grocery store. But what if you want something without tons of added sugar—something that actually tastes like fruit? Your best bet is to DIY with the help of a creative fruit popsicle recipe. Plus, actually making a popsicle will make you feel way more accomplished than a quick trip to the grocery store will.

Whether you’re looking to use up berries, peaches, melons or another favorite fruit, you’re bound to find a fruit popsicle recipe that fits the bill in the list below. Most are very simple, and you don’t need to get exact about ingredients or measurements. Just make sure you let the popsicles fully set before taking one out of the freezer to snack on.

1. Strawberry Popsicles

The combination of fresh strawberries and canned strawberry puree makes these popsicles extra fruity. Plus, this simple fruit popsicle recipe only calls for three ingredients (the third is just water).

2. Strawberry-Orange-Banana Popsicles

Can’t decide between tart and creamy? These fruity popsicles pack both.

3. Fresh Fruit Popsicles

Store-bought apple juice is what holds these fresh fruit popsicles together.

4. Lava Flow Popsicles

These fruity lava flow popsicles get their flavor from a variety of fresh fruit and—get this—coconut milk.

5. Strawberry-Pineapple Popsicles

Tropical and summery, these strawberry-pineapple popsicles will certainly please a crowd.

6. Kiwi-Watermelon Popsicles

These vibrantly-hued fruity popsicles are sweet and juicy, not to mention gorgeously presented.

7. Rainbow Fruit Popsicles

Forget artificially flavored rainbow pops—these brightly colored popsicles are made with tons of fruit.

8. Orange-Strawberry Sunrise Popsicles

You could absolutely eat these fruity sunrise popsicles for breakfast.

9. Mango Popsicles

Sweet, sticky mango makes a great base for popsicles. Once you’ve made the mango base, add in whatever fruit you like.

10. Strawberry, Mango and Chia Popsicles

Chia seeds add a satisfying crunch to these simple fruit pops.

11. Creamy Peach-Honey Popsicles

If you like peaches and cream, then you’ll love these peachy popsicles.

12. Mango, Passionfruit and Coconut Macadamia Popsicles

These sophisticated fruit popsicles are perfect for adults, but your kids might go for them, too.

13. Strawberry-Blueberry Yogurt Popsicles

These fruit and yogurt pops are the perfect balance of sweet and creamy.

14. Dole Whip Popsicles

Whether or not you grew up with Dole Whip, you’ll want to give these creamy pineapple popsicles a try.

15. Fresh Fruit Berry Popsicles

Blueberries give these popsicles a deep purple hue, but you can use whatever berries you have on-hand.

16. Raspberry Peach Popsicles

Before your peaches turn to mush on your counter, consider turning them into easy fruity popsicles.

17. Chia Coconut Pudding Popsicles

Use whatever fresh fruit you like to jazz up these chia-coconut popsicles.