Now You Can Cover Your Entire Body With Benedict Cumberbatch

Now You Can Cover Your Entire Body With Benedict Cumberbatch

Leah Bourne
by
benedict copy

Photo: Poprageous

If the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch is engaged with a baby on the way makes you want to throw something, you might want to pay attention.

Los Angeles-based label Poprageous has debuted a “Cumberbitch” T-shirt and leggings set, featuring a collage of the beloved “Sherlock” star and now Oscar nominee. The set features pics of Cumberbatch emerging from a lake, pics of Cumberbatch as Khan–yes, it’s essentially a dream.

The complete outfit retails for $125. Covering your body in Cumberbatch photos? Priceless.

