This Rattan Tote Is Giving Me All The Cottagecore Vibes For Spring

I can’t be the only millennial trying to copy Gen Z’s cute cottagecore aesthetic come springtime. I refuse to accept that! I know those of us who grew up with summers spent in Abercrombie denim skirts are just itching to reinvent ourselves with sweet floral dresses, puffy sleeves and picnics galore. That’s why I’m a high-key fan of cottagecore vibes—and why I’m officially swapping my handbag for the Poppy + Sage Rattan Drawstring Harper Tote as soon as possible.

Lately, I’ve been on a mission to shop more sustainably, especially when buying an item I want to keep for a long time. If I’m splurging on something nice, I want my money to go somewhere good! That’s why I’ve become obsessed with the rattan and straw handbags from Poppy + Sage. They’re ethically handmade in Bali, Indonesia, built to last and just plain cute!

This spring and summer, I plan to spend as much time outside as possible, and I already know I’ll be picnicking it up. Be it as simple as iced coffees and croissants in Central Park with my roommate or as over-the-top as a full charcuterie spread and champagne in Washington Square Park at sunset with my besties, a good picnic requires a good picnic basket—and the Rattan Drawstring Harper Tote checks all my boxes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This tote is large enough to handle a full picnic packing list and lightweight enough on its own that I won’t break my arms trying to carry it there. Yes, it’s spacious, but it’s not massive to the point where I couldn’t take it to run errands, grab groceries, etc.

I can just picture how cute all my spring and summer dresses will look accented by this baby instead of my usual recyclable canvas tote (which, TBH, I’ll probably just stash at the bottom of this thing in case I need it. Old habits die hard!).

Oh, and my favorite part? I’ve had rattan totes before, and they always felt too…open. Like, everyone-on-the-subway-can-see-what’s-inside open. This tote, though, has a pinstripe lining with drawstring closure, so I can close it up when I’m not carrying as many things and ensure my belongings stay private.

Rattan Drawstring Harper Tote $179 buy it I’ve already snagged the classic natural rattan color, but I won’t lie—I’ve got my eye on the other two shades as well. My second favorite is definitely the white, in which the pinstripe lining has been swapped for a fun leaf print. This one with a beach coverup and cute bikini? Perfection.