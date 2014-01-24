How Poppy Delevingne Styles Her Bookcase

Leave it to model and socialite Poppy Delevingne to have a seriously lust-worthy styled bookcase. The best part? Everyone can do this. Delevingne describes the bookcase as an “OCD DIY Bookcase,” and we would have to agree, but counter and say it is totally awesome!



The bookshelf is color-coordinated—books with white covers have been paired with other white books, blue books with other blue books, and so on. To keep it from looking totally like an OCD project, Delevingne’s books are a mix of upright and sideways, which adds a fun dimension to the bookshelf.

What do you think of this color coordinated bookshelf? Share your thoughts in the comments!

