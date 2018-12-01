Popcorn Sweaters Are Here to Make Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe Even Cozier

Scroll To See More Images

Sweaters are undeniably one fo the chicest (and coziest) cold-weather staples around. Not only do they lend themselves to easy layering and look put-together enough for office-wear, but they also manage to look great with literally anything you pair them with. They’re the magic ingredient to any winter outfit formula—and our love for them knows no bounds.

But this season isn’t about the classic sweater—it’s about the textured sweater. Oversized silhouettes are in high demand. So are retro-inspired mohair blends (which, by the way, offer serious fuzzy feels). And of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Pinterest’s favorite iteration of the textured sweater: the “popcorn sweater.”

Before your appetite gets the best of you, it’s worth noting that popcorn sweaters aren’t sweaters covered in popcorn. (Though that trend would definitely find its footing on Pinterest.) Popcorn sweaters are, instead, covered in popcorn stitches—circular crochet stitches that make sweaters look like they’re covered in pom-poms, or, you know, popcorn.

The trend is delightfully kitschy-cute, and true to form, it’s gotten some major attention from the Pinterest set. Searches for popcorn cardigans and sweaters are up 1,395 percent on Pinterest—1,395 percent. That’s, uh, a lot. But it’s hardly surprising; the designs offer a seriously eye-catching take on an already eye-catchingly textured trend.

If you want to fully take advantage of the popcorn sweater movement, opt for a bold pom-pom variety with protruding 3-D detailing throughout. For something playful—yet ultra festive—upgrade to popcorn knitwear.

Whatever direction you decide to go in, you can rest assured knowing the fuzzy popcorn texture will add a whimsical (and slightly vintage) appeal to any look, without reverting you into your second grade school picture days.

Ahead, 13 of the chicest ways to stay warm, cozy and on-trend in this internet-approved trend as winter begins to set in.

Popcorn Pullover Sweater, $108 at Free People

This fuzzy sweater is perfect for layering, thanks to its lightweight fabric and cropped cut. Pair it with jeans and ankle boots—or layer over your favorite silky evening dress to cozy up your going-out ensemble.

Frame Popcorn Stitch Wool Blend Sweater, $395 at Nordstrom

An oversized turtleneck is one of the most sophisticated (and office-friendly) ways to take the popcorn sweater trend for a spin. Pair with slim-fit jeans or pencil trousers for a proportionate balance of volume and texture.

New Look Brushed Pom-Pom Sweater, $32 at ASOS

This 3-D pom-pom pullover is an extra playful way to rock both the polka dot and the popcorn trends—all the while staying nice and toasty, of course.

Autumn Cashmere Popcorn Sweater, $363 at Revolve

Cable knit is one of the most cold-weather-friendly textiles around. Even better: It transitions seamlessly from the office to happy hour and even to Sunday brunch. This particular style features a streamlined silhouette with voluminous sleeves, accented, of course, by tons of tiny pom-pom embellishments.

Pom-Pom Ribbed Knit Sweater, $32 at Forever 21

This bold sweater looks just as adorable paired with basic black denim as it does with a plaid printed trouser.

Eleven Six Camilla Pom-Pom-Embellished Sweater, $495 at Net-a-Porter

This artisan-made sweater is crafted from a sustainable alpaca blend—offering a take on the popcorn sweater trend that you can feel good about investing in.

Cupcakes and Cashmere Grover Sweater, $118 at Revolve

This fuzzy cowl neck has a slouch fit that looks perfectly balanced tucked into a high-rise mini or your favorite pair of vintage jeans.

Callahan Pommed Heart Cardigan, $168 at Anthropologie

This “pommed” cardigan has an elevated bohemian aesthetic, making it an ultra versatile piece for layering over, well, anything. Jeans, your favorite band tee, a floral maxi dress, boots—like we said, anything.

Autumn Cashmere Ruffled Popcorn Sweater, $319 at Shopbop

This baby pink sweater offer an ultra-feminine spin on the popcorn sweater trend by featuring ruffle details and dotted pom-pom embellishments throughout.

Misguided Pom-Pom Sweater, $60 at ASOS

This textured knit jumper uses its pom-pom accents to form subtle heart patterns along the front. Have you seen anything cuter?

Mes Demoiselles Snow White Cardigan, $438 at Nordstrom

This casual mohair-blend cardigan features a mid-length cut and oversized boyfriend silhouette. Not to mention, the popcorn stitching throughout gives it a handcrafted look.

Vince Camuto Bubble Sleeve Popcorn Top, $79 at Nordstrom

This puff-sleeve pullover adds instant texture to any everyday look—thanks to the popcorn knitting and the unexpected eyelash trim.

Multicolored Popcorn Knit Sweater, $28 at Forever 21

Chunky sweaters tend to have an inherently nostalgic appeal, but we love the ’70s throwback vibes of this multicolored style—especially when paired with with of-the-moment rust-hued cord pants and combat boots.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.