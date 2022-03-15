This $12 Popcorn Popper Ensures a Perfectly Cooked Snack Every Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You might think that tossing a bag of popcorn in the microwave is a foolproof way to make this classic movie snack. But think about all the times there were still a billion unpopped kernels sitting at the bottom of the bag, or the time you burned your finger while trying to take it out of the microwave. There are tons of ways it could go wrong, but stress no more because we found a microwavable popcorn bowl that’ll pop each kernel to perfection every single time.

Popco’s Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper will soon become your go-to kitchen accessory. Along with its precise cooking capabilities, the silicone invention has a collapsible design that makes it an amazing space-saver in any kitchen, taking up only a little over two inches of space in your cupboards.

“This is so easy to use, and so much healthier than store-bought microwave popcorn. In two minutes it makes great popcorn—the perfect size for a snack while watching movies. Just kernels… easy!”

It’s no wonder why this microwavable popcorn bowl has over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Choose from 13 different color options, or just get one for each member of the household. Either way, you’re going to want to act fast because 12 of the colorways are on sale for 40 percent off right now.

Perhaps one of the best features of this genius invention is that it spreads heat evenly so that your bowl isn’t half filled with unpopped kernels. Plus, its silicone material is heat-resistant and won’t shatter in case you’re a little clumsy and knock it over the couch. Silicone is also much easier to clean than glass, since it’s dishwasher-safe and butter and oil slide right off the material.

Now, for the fun part: how to make the best bowl of popcorn at home and in minutes.

First, put your fave kernels, oil, salt and flavorings into the bowl and then throw everything in the microwave for a couple of minutes. The large bowl fits up to 15 cups of popcorn, which is plenty for sharing.

The bowl is also perfect for those who don’t like the bags of microwavable popcorn or simply want a healthier alternative than those butter and salt-heavy store bought options. You don’t have to add anything but the kernels if you don’t want to!

“We used to have an electric popcorn maker but it was hard to wash and the top cracked after a while. This product makes it so easy to make individual popcorn,” wrote one reviewer. “Cleaning is also a breeze. We liked it so much we bought more for each member of the family.”

You can additionally customize your popcorn to your liking, like adding in garlic powder for something savory or swirling in cinnamon for something sweet. There are endless combos that’ll turn you into a popcorn connoisseur in no time.

“This may be my favorite Amazon purchase ever and I purchase a lot!” wrote another shopper. “As an avid popcorn maker, I prefer it made on the stovetop so I was skeptical of this gadget. It’s AMAZING! I can’t believe I love popcorn made from a microwave. I put a teaspoon of coconut oil in with the kernels and then pour melted butter over it when it’s done. Great flavor, minimal unpopped kernels and the popper is a bowl so less mess.”

Level up your at-home movie nights with The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper. For just $12, you’ll never have to burn your fingers, pat a bunch of excess butter off your popcorn or waste a bunch of unpopped kernels ever again.